Senate Probes PIA’s Role in Oil Companies’ Exit

The Senate has instructed its Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream and Gas to investigate the implications of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) concerning the potential departures of International Oil Companies (IOCs) from Nigeria. This directive was highlighted in a statement from the office of Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North-East.
The statement, shared with our correspondent in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, revealed that the motion was introduced by Senator Bassey during a recent plenary session. In his motion, Bassey emphasised the potential negative repercussions of ExxonMobil’s exit from Akwa Ibom State, including significant job losses, the departure of professionals and service companies, reduced revenue, and the neglect of certain obligations.
He voiced concerns that the new company replacing ExxonMobil might lack the capability to fulfil the responsibilities previously managed by ExxonMobil in oil-producing states and host communities. Bassey urged the Senate to intervene, stating that the processes surrounding ExxonMobil’s exit in Akwa Ibom State should involve all stakeholders to ensure that the successor company takes on the responsibilities previously held by ExxonMobil.
He also pointed out that the PIA implementation lacks a coordinated approach between the NNPCL, regulators, and oil-producing companies, which has significant consequences for the affected host communities and states.
The Senate acknowledged the arrival of IOCs like Shell PB, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (now part of ExxonMobil), and Nigerian Agip Oil Company in Nigeria for exploration, development, and production in the sector. They also noted the Joint Venture contracts between the Federal Government and IOCs, where the NNPC (now NNPC Ltd) holds a 60% share, and ExxonMobil holds 40%.
Editorial:
The Senate’s decision to probe the implications of the Petroleum Industry Act on the potential exit of International Oil Companies is a commendable and necessary step. The exit of major IOCs, such as ExxonMobil, could have profound economic and social impacts on host states and communities.
The petroleum sector is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy, and any disruptions, especially involving major players, can have ripple effects across the nation. While the PIA aims to reform and modernise the oil and gas industry, its implementation must be done with caution, ensuring that the interests of host communities and states are safeguarded.
The Senate needs to ensure that the transition process, especially in cases where IOCs exit and are replaced by other companies, is smooth and beneficial for all parties involved. The successor companies must be adequately vetted to ensure they have the capacity and commitment to fulfil the responsibilities and obligations of their predecessors.
In the broader context, this situation underscores the need for Nigeria to diversify its economy and reduce its over-reliance on the oil sector. While oil remains a significant revenue source, it’s crucial to invest in other sectors to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was signed into law in 2021, aiming to reform the oil and gas sector.
- The PIA replaced the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
- ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, has been operating in Nigeria for over 50 years.
- The Joint Venture model, where the government partners with IOCs, accounts for about 95% of Nigeria’s oil production.
- Nigeria’s oil and gas sector employs a significant portion of the country’s workforce.