Senate Summons NNPCL Over Funding Gap; FG Eyes Gas Field Auctions

The Nigerian Senate has expressed its intention to invite the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to discuss the absence of funds for exploring and developing new frontier acreages. This decision was communicated by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Jarigbe Jarigbe, following a meeting with the CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe.
The Petroleum Industry Act, of 2021, introduced the Frontier Exploration Fund to bolster exploration and development in Nigeria’s frontier acreages, which include regions like Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Sokoto, Chad, and Benue. However, Jarigbe highlighted that no funds have been raised from the stipulated 30% of NNPCL’s oil and gas profits for this purpose.
During the discussion, the significance of gas to the nation’s economy was emphasised. Komolafe pointed out that Nigeria’s 208 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves make it the largest in Africa and ninth worldwide. He also mentioned the commission’s plans to auction undeveloped gas fields transparently, in line with the PIA.
Editorial:
The Senate’s move to scrutinise the funding gap for frontier acreages underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the nation’s oil and gas sector. While Nigeria boasts significant gas reserves, the full potential remains untapped due to various challenges, including funding and infrastructure.
The Frontier Exploration Fund, as envisioned, can be a game-changer, ensuring that Nigeria maximises its natural resources. However, the mere establishment of such funds isn’t enough. Effective utilisation, transparent management, and regular oversight are crucial to ensure that the objectives are met.
The decision to auction undeveloped gas fields is a step in the right direction. It not only promotes transparency but also encourages private sector participation, which can bring in the required expertise and capital. As the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources, Nigeria must seize this opportunity to position itself as a leading gas producer, ensuring both economic growth and environmental sustainability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s oil and gas sector contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP and foreign exchange earnings.
- The Petroleum Industry Act, of 2021, aims to bring reforms to the oil and gas sector, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and growth.
- Gas is considered a cleaner energy source compared to oil, making it a preferred choice in the global shift towards sustainable energy.
- Nigeria’s frontier acreages hold immense potential, and their development can lead to increased domestic production and reduced import dependency.
- The auctioning of undeveloped gas fields can attract significant foreign investments, boosting the nation’s economy.