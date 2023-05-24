Shell Brings to Life Eight Host Community Development Trusts in Bayelsa

Article Summary
- Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) launches eight Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) in Bayelsa in alignment with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.
- These HCDTs are geared towards addressing the developmental needs of the oil-bearing and impacted communities in the region.
- This move is considered an industry milestone, garnering praise from the Bayelsa government, regulators, and partners.
- The Trusts are set to access a $56 million fund earmarked for community development under the PIA provision.
- Stakeholders emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and collaboration for community development in the Niger Delta.
News Story
In a move to boost community development in compliance with the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has inaugurated eight Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) in Bayelsa.
These Trusts’ introduction aims to address the developmental needs of the region’s oil-affected communities. While this initiative is praiseworthy, it’s important to note that it also presents unique challenges.
During the inauguration in Yenagoa, Osagie Okunbor, SPDC’s Managing Director and Chairman of Shell companies in Nigeria, it was declared that these HCDTs would open doors to the $56 million allocated for developing host communities under the PIA regulation. He made his remarks through SPDC’s General Manager of Corporate Relations, Mr Igo Weli.
In his speech, Okunbor stressed that despite the commendable intentions of the PIA, the responsibility for community development ultimately lies with the community members themselves.
He hailed the Trusts’ creation as a significant industry milestone, praising the Bayelsa government, regulatory bodies, partners, and communities.
These eight Trusts in Bayelsa join the other 14 established within SPDC JV’s areas of operation across Imo, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states. Together, they account for over half of the total 41 trusts approved for host communities by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).
From its six-decade-long experience in the Niger Delta, Shell is facilitating a smooth transition from the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) initiative, which it kick-started in 2006, to these HCDTs.
Okunbor highlighted that SPDC had engaged more than 300 communities on the PIA provisions, explaining their roles and responsibilities, and assisted in developing a Needs Assessment and a development plan for these communities.
At the state capital, Yenagoa, stakeholders emphasized that the newly incorporated Community Trusts should strive for development in the Niger Delta through peaceful coexistence and cooperation with oil companies.
Echoing this sentiment, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, represented by the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ibieri Jones, praised this milestone, stating that dialogue is crucial for resolving issues and facilitating the progress of the communities.
Editorial
A Leap Forward for Bayelsa’s Community Development
In a historic move, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has inaugurated eight Host Community Development Trusts in Bayelsa. This inauguration not only aligns with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 but also signifies a substantial commitment to addressing the pressing developmental needs of the oil-impacted communities in the region.
Indeed, critics might argue that such initiatives bring along their set of challenges. On the contrary, however, they represent a much-needed shift from a time of disengagement to an era of proactivity and responsibility.
Under the PIA regulation, these Trusts will pave the way for the communities to tap into the $56 million fund for their development. However, as SPDC’s Managing Director, Mr Osagie Okunbor, rightly pointed out during the inauguration, the onus of community development primarily rests on the community members themselves.
This perspective is essential, even crucial, for it encourages individual and collective responsibility. It pushes communities to assume the reins of their development rather than relying solely on corporate intervention or governmental aid.
But this doesn’t suggest that corporations and government institutions are exempt from their roles. Instead, it demands a collaborative effort, a synergy of various stakeholders working together to enhance the living standards of the oil-impacted communities.
Such collaborations, as seen in Bayelsa, can potentially trigger an industry-wide ripple effect. Moreover, they set a precedent for others to follow, laying down a roadmap for achieving progress while tackling the challenges head-on.
The Trusts’ creation signifies a crucial transition from the Global Memorandum of Understanding to a community-centric development approach more attuned to the specific needs and aspirations of the community members.
As we move forward, stakeholders must foster a culture of dialogue, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence. In doing so, we can create a conducive environment for development that paves the way for sustainable growth and prosperity in the region.
To this end, we urge everyone involved – government institutions, corporations, community members, and other stakeholders – to strive for transparency, dialogue, and collaboration. Together, let’s harness the potential of these Trusts for a more prosperous and vibrant Niger Delta.
Did You Know?
- Shell Petroleum Development Company has operated in the Niger Delta for over 60 years.
- Under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, host communities are set to access a $56 million development fund.
- Shell has facilitated the grouping of more than 300 communities and helped develop a Needs Assessment and a development plan.
- So far, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved 41 Trusts for host communities.
- The eight Trusts in Bayelsa form part of 22 that have been incorporated in SPDC JV’s areas of operation across the Imo, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.
