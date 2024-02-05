Shell to Boost Dangote Plant with 100m SCF Daily Gas Supply

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has finalised its plans to supply the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant in Lekki, Lagos State, with 100 million standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas daily. This decision, made in collaboration with its joint venture partners—the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company—aims to support the plant for ten years.
This initiative is aligned with the Nigerian government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ ambition, intending to bolster the country’s industrialisation and economic development through increased natural gas delivery to the domestic market. Osagie Okunbor, the Managing Director of SPDC, highlighted the project’s significance during an announcement in Port Harcourt, noting it as a pivotal move towards developing the gas-rich Iseni field within the Okpokunou Cluster in Oil Mining Lease 35, located in Bayelsa State’s Sagbama Local Government Area.
The project supports Nigeria’s domestic gas agenda and promises to create employment opportunities by constructing necessary infrastructure. Dangote’s fertiliser complex, being the largest in Africa, fulfils approximately 65% of Nigeria’s domestic fertiliser needs. The additional gas supply is expected to enhance the plant’s production capabilities, furthering its commitment to the Nigerian government and people.
In a related development, Shell had previously signed an agreement in March 2022 to supply 70 million SCF of gas daily to the Dangote Fertiliser Company, aiming to boost production for local consumption and export. Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, remarked that this additional gas supply would contribute to Nigeria’s foreign exchange and reinforce the country’s status as the continent’s second-largest fertiliser producer.
Editorial
The recent announcement by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited to supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest for industrialisation and economic diversification. This strategic partnership underscores the critical role of natural gas as a catalyst for economic development, aligning perfectly with the government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative.
By leveraging the vast gas resources within the country, this collaboration sets a precedent for how the private sector can play a pivotal role in achieving national development goals. The project promises to enhance the operational capacity of Africa’s largest fertiliser complex. It signifies self-reliance in fertiliser production, reducing the need for imports and supporting the agricultural sector’s growth.
The focus on developing the Iseni field further illustrates the commitment to tapping into underutilised gas reserves, showcasing a sustainable approach to energy resource management. This initiative is expected to have a ripple effect on the economy, creating job opportunities, fostering technological advancements, and promoting environmental sustainability through cleaner energy sources.
As we applaud this venture, we must recognise the importance of continued investment in gas infrastructure and the need for supportive policies that encourage similar initiatives. This project contributes to Nigeria’s energy security and positions the country as a critical player in the global energy market.
The collaboration between Shell and Dangote is a testament to the power of partnership in driving national development. It highlights the need for strategic investments in the energy sector, which is essential for powering Nigeria’s future. As we move forward, let this serve as a model for harnessing Nigeria’s natural resources for its economy and people’s greater good.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the world’s top 10 gas-rich countries, holding significant untapped reserves.
- The ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative by the Nigerian government aims to transform the country into a gas-powered economy by 2030.
- Fertiliser production is critical for Nigeria’s agricultural sector, a significant component of its economy, contributing significantly to its GDP.
- The Dangote Fertiliser Plant is poised to become one of the world’s largest exporters of urea, a key ingredient in fertiliser production.
- Investments in gas infrastructure, such as pipelines and processing facilities, are essential for unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s natural gas reserves for domestic use and export.