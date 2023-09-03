Tantita Refutes Navy’s Claims of Oil Theft Involvement

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has vehemently denied allegations by the Nigerian Navy that four of its personnel were implicated in crude oil theft.
In a detailed six-page statement released on Saturday, Tantita described the Navy’s claims as a “smear campaign” and potentially a “cover-up”.
The security firm, contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for pipeline protection, highlighted its commitment to preventing vandalism.
The Navy had earlier reported that its personnel at the Forward Operation Base (FOB) thwarted an oil theft attempt near the Itolu community in Lekki, Lagos State. This intervention was prompted by reports of gunshots in the area.
The outcome was the arrest and subsequent parade of Tantita employees by the NNS Beecroft of the Navy.
Tantita, however, presented a different narrative. They claimed their personnel were chasing a boat illegally loading crude oil from an Offshore Oil Well Jacket.
The firm also referenced a previous incident involving the MT TURA II caught stealing crude oil from the same location.
Editorial:
Oil Theft Allegations: The Need for Transparency and Due Process
The recent allegations of crude oil theft involving Tantita Security Services and the Nigerian Navy underscore the complexities surrounding oil-related crimes in Nigeria.
While the Navy has a duty to safeguard the nation’s maritime resources, it’s imperative that accusations are backed by concrete evidence and due process is followed.
Tantita’s vehement denial and the detailed counter-narrative they provided raise questions about the transparency of operations and the potential for misunderstandings.
It’s crucial for both parties to engage in open dialogue, and for independent bodies to investigate such claims to ensure justice and maintain trust.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world.
- Crude oil theft, often termed “bunkering”, is a significant challenge in Nigeria, leading to substantial revenue losses.
- The Nigerian Navy plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime resources, including combating oil theft.
- The NNPC is Nigeria’s state oil corporation responsible for the exploration and sale of petroleum and petroleum products.
- Lekki, where the alleged theft occurred, is a rapidly developing area in Lagos known for its real estate and commercial activities.