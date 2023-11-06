Tinubu Urged to Boost Local Oil Refining

Nigeria’s oil paradox continues to deepen as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited commits six million barrels of crude to the Dangote Refinery, while smaller domestic refiners struggle to commence production due to lack of crude feedstock. This situation has led to a spike in pump prices of refined products, exacerbating the economic burden on Nigerians.
The Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, acknowledged the NNPC’s failure to supply crude to Dangote Refinery and five modular refineries, attributing the issue to lower-than-expected crude production. The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria has expressed frustration, with several refineries near completion but unable to operate due to supply uncertainties.
Dangote Refinery, despite its official opening in May, has missed multiple production targets, citing the NNPC’s failure to provide crude as the reason for the delay. The refinery has set a new commencement date of November 30.
With Nigeria holding over 37 billion barrels in crude oil reserves, it is paradoxical that it remains the continent’s highest importer of refined petroleum products. The country’s four state-owned refinaries have been non-operational for decades, incurring losses and consuming billions of dollars through dubious maintenance contracts.
Editorial:
President Bola Tinubu faces a critical challenge in addressing Nigeria’s refining capacity crisis. The current situation, where the nation sits atop vast crude reserves yet imports refined products, is untenable and requires urgent action. The government must prioritize the development of domestic refining capabilities to end this national folly.
The solution lies not in the perpetuation of import dependency but in fostering a robust domestic refining industry. This approach will not only provide economic benefits but also enhance national security by reducing reliance on foreign refined products.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s expenditure on refined product imports jumped from $11.3 billion in 2021 to $23.3 billion in 2022.
- Among OPEC nations, Nigeria’s refining capacity is significantly lower compared to Algeria, Iraq, Iran, and Libya.
- Private sector-led initiatives in refining could transform Nigeria into a net exporter of refined products.
- The sale of state-owned refineries and the withdrawal of NNPC from downstream operations could catalyze the growth of the domestic refining sector.
- Achieving self-sufficiency in refining could significantly reduce the cost of production for Nigerian manufacturers, thereby boosting the economy.