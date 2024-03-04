Tompolo Pushes for More Oil Output as NAF Hits Illegal Refineries

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully located and obliterated four clandestine crude oil refining sites in Krakama and Temakiri, situated in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. This operation, carried out on March 1, 2024, under the direction of NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, signifies a robust effort to curb the illegal oil refining activities that have been rampant in areas not far from Port Harcourt, the state’s capital.
In parallel, Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, has voiced his concerns over the national economy’s precarious state. He has called upon Nigerians to resist the economic sabotage perpetrated by the greed-fueled actions of some individuals within the oil and gas sector. Tompolo, whose firm Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has been contracted by the Federal Government to safeguard oil pipelines in the Niger Delta, is committed to enhancing daily crude oil production by staunchly combating oil theft.
During a ceremony in Oporoza, the heart of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West LGA of Delta State, where he received the “Internal Security Meritorious Award” from the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Tompolo emphasized the critical role of the media in fostering peace and democracy. He reiterated his dedication to Nigeria, pledging to exert all efforts to boost crude oil output.
This commitment comes from Tantita Security Services’ notable achievements, including the impoundment of MT Kali and MT Harbor Spirit vessels involved in illegal crude oil siphoning activities in Bayelsa State. The court subsequently ordered these vessels to be forfeited to the Federal Government, with the stolen crude to be sold off by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.
The NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, commended Tompolo for his significant contributions to internal security, particularly in combating crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. Isiguzo highlighted Tompolo’s role in rallying young men to protect the nation’s resources, thereby aiding in preserving national unity and peace.
Editorial:
The concerted efforts by the Nigerian Air Force to dismantle illegal crude oil refineries, coupled with Tompolo’s advocacy for increased oil production, underscore a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against economic sabotage and environmental degradation. These actions reflect a broader strategy to safeguard the nation’s critical oil assets while addressing the underlying issues of poverty and unemployment that fuel such illicit activities.
Tompolo’s transformation from a Niger Delta militant leader to a critical player in the protection of oil pipelines illustrates the potential for constructive engagement and rehabilitation of former militants into roles that contribute positively to national development. His call to action against the saboteurs of Nigeria’s economy is a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and optimize our natural resources for the benefit of all citizens.
The recognition of Tompolo’s efforts by the Nigeria Union of Journalists highlights the indispensable role of the media in not only reporting on issues of national importance but also acknowledging the contributions of individuals and organizations towards achieving peace and stability. It is a testament to the power of collaboration across sectors in addressing complex challenges such as oil theft and illegal refining.
As Nigeria continues to navigate the delicate balance between economic development and environmental conservation, the stories of Tompolo and the NAF’s operations serve as compelling narratives of resilience, patriotism, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Such endeavours must be supported by comprehensive policies and international cooperation to ensure sustainable development and long-term security for the Niger Delta region and the country at large.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta is one of the world’s most prolific oil-producing regions, but it has been plagued by environmental pollution and economic disparity.
- Illegal oil refining not only causes significant environmental damage but also results in substantial revenue loss for the country.
- The engagement of private security firms for pipeline protection marks a significant shift in strategy to combat oil theft in Nigeria.
- The collaboration between the military, private sector, and community leaders is crucial for addressing the multifaceted challenges in the Niger Delta.
- Recognizing individuals and organizations for their contributions to internal security can foster a culture of accountability and civic responsibility.