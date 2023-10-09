Urgent Call to Sell State-Owned Refineries Amidst Economic Strain

Amidst the economic strain and soaring petrol prices, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has emerged as a voice of reason, advocating for the outright sale of state-owned refineries.
This comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s abrupt cessation of the petrol subsidy and initiation of naira devaluation upon taking office, which has spiralled the economy into unprecedented inflation, pushing millions into poverty.
Oyedele asserts that selling the refineries immediately to promote domestic refining is the only sustainable solution to the ongoing refined petroleum products crisis, urging Tinubu to spearhead the process decisively.
For years, the permanent and cost-effective solution to Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, which includes ending import dependence, eradicating state subsidies, and eliminating shortages and massive fraud, has been achieving private sector-led national self-sufficiency in refining.
Oyedele’s stance on the outright sale of the refineries is spot on, offering immeasurable benefits to the economy. Despite being a former oil sector executive, Tinubu perplexingly allows the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s costly “turnaround maintenance” to persist, which includes borrowing $1.5 billion for the purpose.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a critical juncture, where the economic and social fabric of our nation is being tested by the ongoing energy sector crisis. The outright sale of state-owned refineries, as advocated by Taiwo Oyedele, presents a viable pathway to alleviate the current refined petroleum products crisis and is a strategy we firmly stand behind.
The cessation of the petrol subsidy and the devaluation of the naira have undeniably sent shockwaves through our economy, propelling inflation and thrusting numerous individuals into poverty.
The outright sale of refineries is not merely a fiscal decision; it is a strategic move towards economic stability and sustainability. It is a step towards dismantling the crippling dependency on imported refined products, curbing the monumental financial drain through subsidies, and halting the operational losses incurred by our refineries.
We believe that the private sector, with its inherent competitive and innovative nature, is poised to transform these refineries into profitable entities, thereby fostering a self-sufficient downstream petroleum sector.
The government must navigate through the current crisis with a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that decisions made today do not merely serve as temporary fixes but pave the way for long-term stability and prosperity.
The sale of refineries should be executed transparently, ensuring that it fosters a competitive market, stimulates economic activity, and ultimately, reduces the financial burden on the nation. It is imperative that we, as a nation, pivot towards strategies that not only alleviate the present crisis but also fortify our economic resilience against future challenges.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports the majority of its refined petroleum products due to underperforming refineries.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) was rebranded from the Nigerian National Oil Corporation, which was established in 1971.
- Nigeria has four refineries, none of which have operated at full capacity for years, leading to a reliance on imported petroleum products.
- The petroleum industry is the largest industry in Nigeria and the primary generator of GDP and government revenue.
- The Nigerian oil sector is plagued by several challenges, including pipeline vandalism, theft, and the illegal refining of crude oil.