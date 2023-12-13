World Bank Suggests Petrol Price in Nigeria Should Be N750 Per Litre

The World Bank has indicated that the current fuel prices in Nigeria are not reflective of the actual costs, suggesting that the Federal Government may still be subsidizing fuel. The international financial institution stated that the price of petrol should be around N750 per liter, significantly higher than the current rate of N650 per liter paid by Nigerians.
This revelation was made by the World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, during his presentation of the Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition titled ‘Turning The Corner (from reforms and renewed hope, to results)’ in Abuja. Sienaert pointed out that, based on the official exchange rate, fuel should cost N750/liter, indicating a partial return of the subsidy.
He explained It does seem like petrol prices are not fully adjusting to market conditions that hint at the partial return of the subsidy if we estimate the cost reflective of the retail PMS price of the would-be and assuming that importation is done at the official FX rate.
Sienaert also noted that if liberalization were to occur with parallel rates, which is the main supplier, the price would be even higher. These estimates are intended to give a sense of what cost-reflective pricing most likely looks like. The World Bank is recommending that the Nigerian government take additional measures with its bold reforms to secure the benefits of having taken those decisions.
The recent suggestion by the World Bank that the price of petrol in Nigeria should be around N750 per liter, a significant increase from the current rate of N650, has sparked a critical discourse on the nation’s fuel pricing policy. This recommendation, made by the World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, during the presentation of the Nigeria Development Update, underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in balancing economic realities with social implications in Nigeria.
The World Bank’s assertion points to the underlying issue of fuel subsidies in Nigeria. The suggestion that the current fuel prices are not cost-reflective indicates that the Federal Government may still be subsidizing fuel, albeit partially. This situation raises questions about the sustainability of such subsidies, especially considering the strain they place on the nation’s finances. While subsidies are intended to ease the burden on consumers, they often lead to fiscal imbalances and can divert funds from other critical areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
The proposed increase to N750 per liter is not just an economic issue; it has profound social implications. For the average Nigerian, such a price hike could significantly increase the cost of living, as fuel prices affect transportation, goods, and services across the board. The government must carefully consider the impact of any fuel price adjustments on the populace, particularly on low and middle-income earners who are already grappling with economic challenges.
Addressing Nigeria’s fuel pricing dilemma requires a holistic approach. This includes not only reevaluating subsidy policies but also enhancing the efficiency of the domestic refining capacity to reduce reliance on imported fuel. Investing in local refining capabilities can lead to more stable and sustainable fuel pricing in the long run. Additionally, there is a need for transparent and consistent communication from the government to the public regarding fuel pricing policies, to foster understanding and support for necessary reforms.
This situation also highlights the need for Nigeria to diversify its energy mix. Exploring and investing in alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and natural gas can reduce the over-dependence on petrol. This diversification not only has the potential to stabilize fuel prices but also aligns with global trends towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.
The recommendation from the World Bank should also prompt the Nigerian government to engage in broader dialogues with stakeholders, including the international community, on best practices in fuel pricing. Learning from the experiences of other countries that have navigated similar challenges can provide valuable insights for policy formulation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilization and maintenance issues in its domestic refineries.
- The Nigerian government has attempted several times to remove fuel subsidies, leading to widespread protests and public outcry, reflecting the sensitivity of fuel pricing in the country.
- Nigeria’s four main refineries have operated below capacity for years, leading to a reliance on imported petroleum products to meet domestic demand.
- The Petroleum Industry Act passed in 2021, aims to overhaul the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, addressing issues from regulatory frameworks to fiscal policies.
- Nigeria is exploring the expansion of its natural gas resources, with projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, which is expected to boost the availability of gas for power generation and industrial use.