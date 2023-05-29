10th National Assembly: Izunaso Sees Senate Presidency as Deserved Payback for His Service, Sacrifice

Osita Izunaso, a contender for the Senate Presidency, has reiterated his belief that he is the most suitable candidate for the role. He views this as a just payback from his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
A media release from Senator Izunaso’s office reveals that he made this statement following the Interdenominational service inauguration held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.
Izunaso argued that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s new President, and the APC leadership should consider service and sacrifice to the party when deciding who to endorse for the Senate Presidency position.
Izunaso maintains that his commitment to the party, which includes serving as National Organizing Secretary for five years without blemish, makes him deserving of the party’s support for the Senate Presidency.
He recalls working tirelessly with notable personalities, such as elder statesman Chief Bisi Akande and current Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fahola, to establish the party.
“I am a founding member of the APC,” Izunaso said. “We traveled to Lagos every weekend for six months during the party’s formative stages. We designed the logo, uniting the components of the other parties that made up the proposed APC before we registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. We conducted 36 governorship primaries without any litigation because we did the right thing. That’s a testament to capacity. So, if I was able to manage the party from its formation stage when we didn’t even know we would win, why wouldn’t I be capable of leading the Senate effectively as Senate President?”
Furthermore, Izunaso countered claims that the Southeast did not vote enough for the party to merit the nation’s No. 3 position, stating that every victorious APC candidate from the Southeast geopolitical zone in the 2023 elections deserves praise.
Having served in the House of Representatives since 2003 and the Senate since 2007, Izunaso believes he has the experience and track record necessary to be the Senate President.
He further emphasizes his extensive service to the party as grounds for deserving adequate compensation from the APC, saying,
“I think it should be a payback time for me.”
Editorial
Izunaso’s Claim to Senate Presidency: A Matter of Service and Sacrifice?
Osita Izunaso’s assertion that he deserves the Senate Presidency as payback for his service and sacrifice raises pertinent questions about the criteria for such political positions.
Should loyalty and long-standing service to a party be the deciding factors?
Or should merit competence and ability to bring about desired changes take precedence?
While Izunaso’s dedication to the APC is unquestionable, it is crucial to consider what he brings to the table as Senate President.
His track record in the House of Representatives and the Senate and his contribution to the party’s formation makes a compelling case for his candidacy.
Yet, it is essential to scrutinize his ability to handle the complexities of this new role.
Ultimately, it’s not just about payback or compensation; it’s about selecting a Senate President who can best serve Nigeria’s interest, navigate legislative complexities, and work towards national development.
Did you know?
- Osita Izunaso is a former National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- The Senate President is the third-highest political position in Nigeria.
- The 10th National Assembly in Nigeria commenced in 2023.
