10th National Assembly’s Inauguration Tuesday: 109 Senators, 359 Reps to Swear In

The eagerly anticipated inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is set to take place on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
This detail was revealed in an announcement from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal.
The upcoming ceremony will see 109 Senators-elect and 359 Representatives-elect officially sworn into office.
Notably, the number of Representatives-elect has been reduced from 360 to 359, following the untimely death of Isma’ila Maihanchi, an elected member from Taraba State, after the general elections on February 25.
Tambuwal provided additional information for the Senators-elect and Representatives-elect.
They must visit Senate conference room 231 and House of Representatives conference room 301, respectively, carrying their code of conduct clearance, certificates of return, and valid identity cards for registration on Monday, June 12, at 10:00 a.m.
Further, Tambuwal clarified that only the Senators-elect and the Representatives-elect would be granted access to the legislative chambers.
He said, “Due to ongoing renovations in both chambers, Senators-elect and Honourable members-elect are permitted to bring only one guest to the ceremony, who will be seated at the arcade.”
Editorial
A New Chapter: The Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly
The impending inauguration of the 10th National Assembly presents an opportunity for new and returning lawmakers to reflect on their mandates and critical role in our democratic governance.
Critics may argue that these inaugurations are lavish ceremonies that fail to produce tangible results.
While it’s true that mere swearing-in doesn’t automatically translate into effective governance, it serves as an essential rite of passage, a symbol of the responsibilities these lawmakers are about to undertake.
We must not ignore the unfortunate circumstances that reduced the number of Representatives-elect, a stark reminder of the transient nature of life.
This tragic loss should catalyze our representatives to perform their duties with urgency and dedication.
The National Assembly is pivotal in driving policy, ensuring checks and balances, and representing the people’s interests.
It’s incumbent on the newly inaugurated lawmakers to approach their duties with integrity and commitment.
It is hoped that this new assembly will actively address issues of national importance and strive to improve the living conditions of the Nigerian people.
To our lawmakers, as you take your oath of office, remember your solemn duty to the people of Nigeria.
The country anticipates your active participation in promoting effective governance and sustainable development.
Our democracy depends on your actions and decisions.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The Nigerian Senate consists of 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The House of Representatives has 360 members elected from constituencies in proportion to the population of each state.
