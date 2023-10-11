18 Parties Vie for 5.4 Million Votes in Three States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that over 5.4 million voters have registered to participate in the upcoming November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.
INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, conveyed this information in a statement, providing a breakdown: Bayelsa State has 1,056,862 registered voters; Imo State, 2,419,922; and Kogi State, 1,932,654. Olumekun also stated that soft copies of the complete register of voters for each state would be presented to the political parties involved in the elections.
He emphasized that 16 political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa State, 17 in Imo State, and all 18 parties in Kogi State. The state chairmen of political parties or their designated representatives are invited to attend an event at the Collation Centres in the state headquarters of the commission in Lokoja, Owerri, and Yenagoa on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Olumekun also highlighted INEC’s commitment to deepening the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management.
Editorial
The forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, with a staggering 5.4 million registered voters and 18 political parties in the fray, underscore a pivotal moment in these states’ political landscapes.
The sheer volume of voters and the multitude of parties vying for leadership spotlight the vibrant, albeit complex, democratic process in Nigeria. However, it also brings to the fore the challenges that often mar our electoral process, such as voter apathy, electoral malpractices, and post-election violence.
We must navigate through these challenges, ensuring that the electoral process is not only free and fair but also seen to be so by all stakeholders involved. The INEC, political parties, security agencies, and indeed, all stakeholders must work in tandem to safeguard the sanctity of the ballots.
It is imperative that the will of the people is not subverted and that the true choice of the electorate is reflected in the election outcomes.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and it conducted the 1999 elections, which heralded the Nigerian Fourth Republic.
- The commission is responsible for organizing elections into various political offices, including the presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the state legislatures.
- INEC also registers political parties and monitors their operations, including their finances, conventions, and primaries.
- The commission has the power to de-register political parties, based on criteria provided by the constitution.
- INEC introduced the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and Smart Card Reader (SCR) to enhance the credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.