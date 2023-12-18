27 Rivers Lawmakers Switch To Apc Influenced By Tinubu Reveals Factional Speaker

27 Rivers Lawmakers Switch to APC Influenced by Tinubu, Reveals Factional Speaker

By / Politics /

Martin Amaewhule, a factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has attributed the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the influence of President Bola Tinubu. Amaewhule revealed this during the APC Rivers State dedication service and stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.

Bet9ja banner

He explained that the state PDP leaders had previously met with President Tinubu in Abuja, seeking his intervention in addressing the state’s challenges, particularly the East-West Road leading to Ogoni land. Tinubu, according to Amaewhule, promised to address these issues irrespective of party affiliations, demonstrating his commitment as a detribalized Nigerian. The President’s assurance to complete the East-West Road project and improve access to the refinery and other companies along the road was a critical factor in the lawmakers’ decision to join the APC.

Amaewhule also highlighted that since assuming office, President Tinubu has appointed several individuals from Rivers State to positions of trust, regardless of their party affiliations. This includes the strategic appointment of a non-APC member as the FCT Minister and other significant roles given to Rivers’s sons, including the presidential spokesman.

The factional Speaker emphasized the need for support and prayers for these appointees to bring positive developments to Rivers State. He criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara for withholding funds meant for the running of the Assembly and for demolishing the House of Assembly complex. Amaewhule dismissed the 2024 Appropriation Bill signed into law by the governor as a nullity, conducted by a committee of friends without the required quorum.

Bet9ja banner

Meanwhile, Enemi George, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the letter written by a faction of the House declaring their seats vacant. George argued that the factional Speaker lacked the competence and authority to make such declarations, emphasizing the constitutional and moral legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule as the only Speaker of the House.

Editorial:
The recent political shift in the Rivers State House of Assembly, with 27 lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the APC, underscores the dynamic nature of Nigerian politics. The influence of President Bola Tinubu in this transition highlights the significant role national figures play in state-level politics.

The defection of these lawmakers, as explained by Martin Amaewhule, is not just a change of party allegiance but also a response to the perceived commitment of the President to address local issues. This scenario reflects the intertwining of national and state politics, where national leaders’ actions and promises can significantly impact local political landscapes.

Bet9ja banner

The appointment of individuals from Rivers State to various positions by President Tinubu, irrespective of their party affiliations, is a commendable approach that fosters inclusivity and national unity. It demonstrates a leadership style that transcends party lines for the country’s greater good.

However, the political tension and disagreements within the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly regarding the legitimacy of the factional Speaker and the 2024 Appropriation Bill, indicate deeper governance and legislative processes issues. These conflicts highlight the need for adherence to constitutional procedures and the rule of law in legislative affairs.

The political developments in Rivers State present a complex picture of Nigerian politics, where national influences, party loyalty, and governance challenges intersect. Political actors must navigate these dynamics with a focus on ethical leadership, constitutional adherence, and the overall interest of the citizens.

Bet9ja banner

Did You Know?

  1. Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most significant states due to its vast oil and gas reserves.
  2. Political defections, known locally as ‘cross-carpeting,’ are a common feature in Nigerian politics, often leading to significant shifts in the balance of power.
  3. The role of the Speaker in a state House of Assembly is crucial for maintaining order and ensuring legislative processes are conducted according to the constitution and standing orders.
  4. The East-West Road is a major arterial road in the Niger Delta region, and its completion is vital for the economic development of the area.
  5. The involvement of national political figures in state politics is a unique aspect of Nigeria’s federal system, often influencing local political decisions and alignments.

 

 

Bet9ja banner

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria
1xbet Nigeria
Scroll to Top