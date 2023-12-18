27 Rivers Lawmakers Switch to APC Influenced by Tinubu, Reveals Factional Speaker

Martin Amaewhule, a factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has attributed the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the influence of President Bola Tinubu. Amaewhule revealed this during the APC Rivers State dedication service and stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.
He explained that the state PDP leaders had previously met with President Tinubu in Abuja, seeking his intervention in addressing the state’s challenges, particularly the East-West Road leading to Ogoni land. Tinubu, according to Amaewhule, promised to address these issues irrespective of party affiliations, demonstrating his commitment as a detribalized Nigerian. The President’s assurance to complete the East-West Road project and improve access to the refinery and other companies along the road was a critical factor in the lawmakers’ decision to join the APC.
Amaewhule also highlighted that since assuming office, President Tinubu has appointed several individuals from Rivers State to positions of trust, regardless of their party affiliations. This includes the strategic appointment of a non-APC member as the FCT Minister and other significant roles given to Rivers’s sons, including the presidential spokesman.
The factional Speaker emphasized the need for support and prayers for these appointees to bring positive developments to Rivers State. He criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara for withholding funds meant for the running of the Assembly and for demolishing the House of Assembly complex. Amaewhule dismissed the 2024 Appropriation Bill signed into law by the governor as a nullity, conducted by a committee of friends without the required quorum.
Meanwhile, Enemi George, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the letter written by a faction of the House declaring their seats vacant. George argued that the factional Speaker lacked the competence and authority to make such declarations, emphasizing the constitutional and moral legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule as the only Speaker of the House.
Editorial:
The recent political shift in the Rivers State House of Assembly, with 27 lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the APC, underscores the dynamic nature of Nigerian politics. The influence of President Bola Tinubu in this transition highlights the significant role national figures play in state-level politics.
The defection of these lawmakers, as explained by Martin Amaewhule, is not just a change of party allegiance but also a response to the perceived commitment of the President to address local issues. This scenario reflects the intertwining of national and state politics, where national leaders’ actions and promises can significantly impact local political landscapes.
The appointment of individuals from Rivers State to various positions by President Tinubu, irrespective of their party affiliations, is a commendable approach that fosters inclusivity and national unity. It demonstrates a leadership style that transcends party lines for the country’s greater good.
However, the political tension and disagreements within the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly regarding the legitimacy of the factional Speaker and the 2024 Appropriation Bill, indicate deeper governance and legislative processes issues. These conflicts highlight the need for adherence to constitutional procedures and the rule of law in legislative affairs.
The political developments in Rivers State present a complex picture of Nigerian politics, where national influences, party loyalty, and governance challenges intersect. Political actors must navigate these dynamics with a focus on ethical leadership, constitutional adherence, and the overall interest of the citizens.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most significant states due to its vast oil and gas reserves.
- Political defections, known locally as ‘cross-carpeting,’ are a common feature in Nigerian politics, often leading to significant shifts in the balance of power.
- The role of the Speaker in a state House of Assembly is crucial for maintaining order and ensuring legislative processes are conducted according to the constitution and standing orders.
- The East-West Road is a major arterial road in the Niger Delta region, and its completion is vital for the economic development of the area.
- The involvement of national political figures in state politics is a unique aspect of Nigeria’s federal system, often influencing local political decisions and alignments.