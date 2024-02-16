60 Representatives Propose Shift to Parliamentary System to Cut Governance Costs

A coalition of 60 members from the House of Representatives has initiated a move to amend the 1999 Constitution, advocating for a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system of government. This proposal, led by House Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and his colleagues, aims to address the escalating governance costs amid Nigeria’s declining revenue.
The bill, titled ‘The Bills Proposing Constitutional Alterations For a Transition To Parliamentary System of Government,’ was presented during a plenary session in Abuja. A spokesman for the Parliamentary Bill Sponsors, Abdussamad Dasuki, emphasized the historical significance of this initiative, recalling the parliamentary governance system of Nigeria’s First Republic, which was marked by legislative and executive powers vested directly in the representatives of the people, ensuring accountability, responsibility, and responsiveness in governance.
Dasuki highlighted the shortcomings of the current presidential system, including its high cost of governance, which diverts funds from critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and the excessive powers granted to executive members who lack direct accountability to the populace. The proposed transition seeks to revert to the governance model of the First Republic, promising a more accountable, less expensive, and efficient system of government.
Editorial:
The bold initiative by 60 lawmakers to propose a transition from the presidential to the parliamentary system of government in Nigeria is a significant step towards rethinking governance structures to meet the nation’s needs better. This move is not just about altering the political landscape but addressing the fundamental issues that have hindered Nigeria’s progress in development.
The parliamentary system, characterized by its direct accountability to the people and the integration of legislative and executive functions, offers a model that could potentially streamline governance processes, reduce bureaucratic overheads, and ensure that public resources are allocated more efficiently. By reducing the cost of governance, more funds could be available for investment in essential public services, thereby accelerating national development.
However, such a transition requires careful consideration of the implications for Nigeria’s diverse socio-political context. It necessitates a broad-based consensus among all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the general populace, to ensure that the shift strengthens, rather than undermines, Nigeria’s democratic foundations.
As this proposal moves through the legislative process, it is crucial for a thorough and inclusive debate on the merits and challenges of adopting a parliamentary system. This debate should consider the lessons from Nigeria’s First Republic, the experiences of other countries with parliamentary governance, and the specific needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people.
The initiative by these lawmakers underscores a commitment to exploring innovative solutions to governance challenges. It is a call to action for all Nigerians to engage in a constructive dialogue on the future of their country’s political system, with the ultimate goal of creating a more accountable, efficient, and responsive government.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria adopted the parliamentary system of government at independence in 1960, which lasted until the military coup of 1966.
- The transition to a presidential system was made in 1979, following the recommendations of the 1976 Constitution Drafting Committee, aiming to provide more decisive leadership and prevent the frequent government changes experienced under the parliamentary system.
- The parliamentary system is known for its efficiency in law-making processes and the direct accountability of ministers to the parliament.
- The cost of governance has been a growing concern in Nigeria, with a significant portion of the national budget allocated to maintaining the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches.
- Constitutional amendments in Nigeria require the approval of two-thirds of the state legislatures and the National Assembly, making transitioning to a parliamentary system complex and requiring widespread political support.