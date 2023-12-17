Abdullahi Adamu, Former APC Chair, Announces Retirement from Politics

Abdullahi Adamu, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently announced his departure from active politics, citing a growing disinterest in political activities. This revelation came during a book launch in Lafia. Adamu praised the book ‘Progressive Governance: Showcasing the Achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023′ by Abdullahi Tanimu. The book, spanning 230 pages and 23 chapters, details the accomplishments of Governor Sule.
Adamu, who also served as the first civilian governor of Nasarawa State, highlighted the current governor’s success in building upon and enhancing the achievements of his predecessors. He encouraged the state’s residents to continue supporting and praying for the governor and his cabinet to further the dividends of democracy.
In his remarks, Adamu expressed a shift in his interests, moving away from politics and political speeches. He supported the book by purchasing 20 copies for one million naira. Senator Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West, commended Governor Sule for attracting significant investments to the state, including from notable companies like Dangote and Flour Mill. These investments are expected to create thousands of jobs and boost state revenue.
In his speech, Governor Sule appreciated the recognition of his efforts to develop the state and attract investors. He outlined his government’s plans, including constructing 15 kilometres of road in each of the 13 Local Government Areas and building over 140 schools in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission. Sule is committed to initiating more projects impacting citizens’ lives and enhancing workforce training for optimal performance.
The author, Tanimu, a physically challenged individual, was inspired to write the book by Governor Sule’s inclusive leadership style. He travelled extensively across the state, capturing images and interacting with communities where projects were implemented.
Editorial
The recent announcement by Abdullahi Adamu, the former National Chairman of the APC, about his retirement from politics marks a significant moment in Nigerian political dynamics. It’s not just the departure of a seasoned politician; it’s a reflection of the evolving nature of political engagement and the personal journeys of those who have long navigated these waters.
Adamu’s decision, revealed at a book launch, underscores a broader narrative about the lifecycle of political careers and the eventual shift in priorities that many experience. His choice to step back, driven by a newfound aversion to political activities, speaks to a personal transformation that perhaps mirrors a more significant trend in political circles. It’s a reminder that political life, while often long and arduous, is not infinite and is subject to the changing tides of personal inclination and societal evolution.
The book launch, celebrating Governor Sule’s achievements, is a testament to leaders’ ongoing efforts to impact their communities positively. As highlighted by Adamu and others, Governor Sule’s initiatives demonstrate a commitment to infrastructural development and educational advancement. These efforts are crucial in a country where such advancements are beneficial and necessary for sustainable growth.
This transition period in Nigerian politics, marked by Adamu’s retirement, offers reflection and anticipation opportunities. It’s a chance to consider the legacies of long-serving politicians and the paths they pave for future leaders. As we witness the old guard making way for new faces, it’s essential to focus on the core objectives of political engagement: service, development, and the betterment of society.
As we move forward, let’s embrace these changes with a sense of optimism and a commitment to learning from the experiences of those who have served before us. Their journeys, successes, and withdrawals are valuable lessons in the continuous evolution of political leadership.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, where Abdullahi Adamu served as governor, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage.
- Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education Commission was established in 2004 to provide free, compulsory, and universal primary education for every child aged 6-15.
- Dangote Group, one of the companies attracted to Nasarawa State under Governor Sule’s administration, is one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates.
- The APC (All Progressives Congress) was formed in February 2013, merging four major opposition parties in Nigeria.
- Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, is historically known as a commercial centre in the pre-colonial era, particularly for iron smelting and cotton weaving.