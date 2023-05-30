Abia’s New Government House Unveiled Before Completion, Says Governor Otti

Dr Alex Otti, the newly inaugurated Governor of Abia State, reports that the Government House, constructed by his predecessor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, had its unveiling ceremony before being fully completed.
While interacting with the media in Umuahia post his meeting with the Permanent Secretaries at the Okpara Auditorium, Otti expressed his intention to examine the quality of work carried out on the building to gauge what is needed for its completion.
Before stepping down from power, Ikpeazu had inaugurated the New Government House at Ogurube Layout. The inauguration saw attendance from Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State, and Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State.
When questioned about his operational base, Otti confirmed that the Old Government House was a leased property. Instead, He would focus on readying the New Government House rather than operating from a rented facility. In addition, he revealed that the freshly commissioned Government House was not yet complete.
Discussing the absence of Ikpeazu at his swearing-in ceremony at Umuahia Township Stadium, Otti stated that the reasons were unknown to him but insisted that it held no significance.
Regarding his meeting with the Permanent Secretaries, Otti mentioned that it aimed at comprehending and familiarising their challenges with his vision. He portrayed optimism for a harmonious relationship.
Simultaneously, spiritual warriors were seen moving across buildings, anointing the Old Government House premises in a seemingly spiritual purification act.
Editorial
When Politics Meets Infrastructure: A Tale of Abia’s Government House
Abia State is witnessing a peculiar case: the New Government House, an emblem of the state’s political power, has been inaugurated before its completion.
It’s an intriguing development that reveals the intricate interplay of politics and infrastructure, begging us to ask some critical questions about the execution of public projects.
Dr Alex Otti, the newly inaugurated Governor, argues that the Government House, built by his predecessor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, was not fully complete at its inauguration. However, the opposing camp may argue that these claims are political manoeuvres to undermine the previous administration’s achievements.
The Governor’s assertion calls for a thorough evaluation of the state of the Government House.
It’s crucial to conduct a professional assessment to determine the building’s completion status and the quality of work done. After all, it’s about public funds and state pride.
Still, one can’t help but wonder if political aspirations have overshadowed the practical necessities of governance.
Despite its alleged incompletion, Governor Otti’s intention to operate from the New Government House reflects a more significant issue of prioritising political image over operational efficiency.
Governance should not just be about erecting structures or conducting inaugurations but also about completing projects thoroughly and professionally.
It’s high time authorities took a step back, reflected, and ensured the proper completion of this essential public infrastructure.
After that, the Governor can proudly operate from a fully functional Government House.
Did You Know?
- The New Government House in Abia State was inaugurated just two days before the former Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, stepped down from power.
- The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
- The Old Government House that was previously in use was a rented property.
- Spiritual warriors were seen anointing the Old Government House premises for a spiritual purification act after the inauguration of the new Governor.
- The New Government House is located at Ogurube Layout.
