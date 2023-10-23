Accord Party Calls for Transparent Kogi Election

The Accord Party in Kogi state has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a peaceful and transparent governorship election on November 11, 2023. Samuel Danjuma, the Youth Spokesperson for the Accord Party Campaign Council, emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process in a statement released on Sunday.
He stated that the election’s outcome would reflect President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to credible elections in Nigeria. Danjuma highlighted the importance of the electoral process as “a cornerstone of our democratic ideals, where every citizen’s voice is respected and counted.”
The statement further read:
“Accord Party and its candidate, Usman Jibrin, have complete trust in INEC’s ability to conduct the election with professionalism, integrity, and impartiality. We are confident that INEC will ensure the people’s will is honoured. As the election date nears, we urge all stakeholders, political parties, and the public to uphold peace, cooperation, and respect for democracy. Our shared aim is to bring about progress, prosperity, and inclusive governance for everyone.”
Editorial:
The upcoming Kogi state governorship election is more than just a political event; it’s a reflection of our democratic values and the nation’s commitment to upholding them. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the significance of this election, not just for Kogi State but for the entire nation. The Accord Party’s call for a transparent and peaceful election resonates with the aspirations of many Nigerians who yearn for a political process free from manipulation and undue influence.
It’s commendable that parties like the Accord Party are taking a proactive stance, urging INEC to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process. Such calls reinforce the importance of transparency and fairness, which are fundamental to any democracy.
However, the onus doesn’t lie with INEC alone. Political parties, candidates, and the general public have a collective responsibility to ensure a peaceful electoral environment. All stakeholders must come together, setting aside differences, to ensure that the voice of the people is genuinely heard and respected.
Did You Know?
- Kogi state, located in Nigeria’s North Central region, has a diverse ethnic composition, with the Igala, Ebira, and Okun being the major ethnic groups.
- INEC, established in 1998, is responsible for organising elections in Nigeria and ensuring they are free, fair, and credible.
- Kogi state has been a political hotspot in past elections, with intense competition among major parties.
- President Bola Tinubu, mentioned in the statement, is a prominent political figure in Nigeria and has been influential in shaping the nation’s political landscape.
- The Accord Party, although not one of the major parties in Nigeria, has been making significant inroads in various states, advocating for transparency and good governance.