Accord Party Candidate Vows to Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

Admiral Usman Jibrin (retd), the Accord Party candidate for the upcoming Kogi State Governorship election slated for November 11, 2023, has committed to collaborating with the Federal Government to breathe life back into the Ajaokuta Steel Company.
During a campaign event in Ajaokuta Local Government, the former Chief of Naval Staff pledged the creation of “thousands of jobs and revitalisation of the local economy.”
Jibrin, while soliciting votes, emphasized that his governance, if elected, would implement a “multi-faceted approach to job creation,” which includes reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, addressing insecurity, and empowering youth in small and medium-scale enterprises.
Jibrin expressed that the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited could not only directly generate numerous jobs within the company but also stimulate various downstream industries.
He highlighted the importance of a secure environment for attracting investments and ensuring business flourishes in Ajaokuta and its environs, thereby providing job opportunities for the local population.
He promised to empower the youth through training, funding, and mentorship in small and medium-scale enterprises, promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable employment opportunities.
Editorial
The pledge by Admiral Usman Jibrin to rejuvenate the Ajaokuta Steel Company, amidst the political canvassing for the Kogi State Governorship seat, brings to the forefront the perennial issues surrounding Nigeria’s steel industry and the socio-economic potentials that have hitherto been untapped.
We believe that while such commitments are laudable, they must be underpinned by tangible, actionable, and sustainable strategies that transcend political rhetoric and translate into measurable outcomes for the people and the economy at large.
This scenario underscores the necessity for a pragmatic and sustainable approach to reviving the steel industry in Nigeria, ensuring that it not only contributes to job creation but also stimulates downstream industries and propels socio-economic development.
It is crucial that while such pledges are made, they are followed through with actionable strategies, robust frameworks, and sustainable mechanisms that ensure the revitalisation of the steel industry and the actualisation of its potential to contribute to national development.
We advocate for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company, ensuring that it not only contributes to job creation and economic development but also fosters technological advancement, industrialisation, and overall national development.
Did You Know?
- The Ajaokuta Steel Company, located in Kogi State, was envisioned to serve as a bedrock for Nigeria’s industrialisation and was established to process iron ore into steel.
- Nigeria is ranked as the 12th largest iron ore resource country in the world and the second largest in Africa.
- The Ajaokuta Steel Mill has been under construction for over 40 years, and its completion has been hampered by various challenges and controversies.
- Steel plays a pivotal role in a country’s industrialisation and economic development, serving as a backbone to several industries including automobile, infrastructure, and manufacturing.
- The non-completion and non-operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company have been regarded as a significant setback to Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts.