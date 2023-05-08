Action Alliance Withdraws Case Against Tinubu and INEC

ABUJA – Action Alliance (AA) has retracted its petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The party, represented by its team of lawyers headed by Mr. Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, opted to discontinue further proceedings on Monday, just as the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) initiated its pre-hearing session.
On May 3, Oba, SAN, informed the court that the petitioners had filed a withdrawal notice.
Given the unanimous lack of objection from all respondents, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the case.
In the petition CA/PEPC/01/2023, filed on March 16, AA asserted that its candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan, was validly nominated for the presidential election but was unlawfully excluded by INEC.
The party argued that the presidential election was “invalid for non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.”
The petitioners claimed that Tinubu’s election violated the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution, and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 general elections.
The petitioners also stated that Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, listed as the fourth respondent, was not an AA member, was not sponsored by the party, and did not participate in its presidential primary election.
Editorial Note
The recent withdrawal of the petition filed by the Action Alliance against INEC and President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu raises crucial questions about the strength of Nigeria’s electoral process and the role of political parties in upholding a transparent and accountable system.
While the reasons for the withdrawal remain unknown, it is essential for all stakeholders, including political parties and citizens, to engage in a constructive dialogue on improving our electoral process.
The credibility and legitimacy of any democracy rest on the foundation of free, fair, and transparent elections.
It is time for all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations, to demand accountability from our electoral bodies and ensure that the process adheres to the principles of democracy.
This means that the electoral guidelines and legal frameworks must be consistently reviewed, and any discrepancies or inconsistencies must be addressed promptly.
As a call to action, we urge the government and civil society organizations to strengthen our electoral process and foster an environment encouraging participation and trust.
Let us move toward a Nigeria where every voice is heard and every vote counts.
