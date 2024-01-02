Activist Urges PDP to Expel FCT Minister Wike Amid Rivers State Crisis

A human rights activist and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Sanusi Isa Dan-Ada, has filed a petition to the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, calling for the immediate expulsion of Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Dan-Ada argues that Wike’s continued presence in the PDP has been detrimental to the party, citing his anti-party activities as damaging the PDP’s image and eroding member confidence in the party’s leadership.
Dan-Ada, hailing from Jambutu Ward in Adamawa North Local Government Area, also urged the PDP governors’ forum to step in and address the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State between Wike and the current Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. In his petition dated December 20, 2023, Dan-Ada expressed concern over the harm caused by Wike’s actions, stating that his expulsion is necessary to preserve the integrity of the PDP and to deter future attempts to undermine the party’s efforts.
He emphasized the potential long-term consequences of Wike’s continued membership in the party, warning of a possible significant loss of youth support. Dan-Ada also appealed to the PDP governors’ forum to intervene in the Rivers State crisis, highlighting the importance of party unity and adherence to constitutional principles. He called for the declaration of the seats of the 26 House of Assembly members who defected from PDP to APC as vacant, in line with constitutional integrity.
Dan-Ada implored the PDP’s Governor’s Forum to send a delegation to Rivers State to support Governor Fubara and to engage with the President to maintain neutrality in the crisis. He encouraged the people of Rivers State to stand firm against intimidation and support their governor, emphasizing the importance of defending their democratic choices.
Editorial:
The petition by Mohammed Sanusi Isa Dan-Ada to expel Nyesom Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amidst the ongoing crisis in Rivers State is a significant moment in Nigerian politics. It reflects the growing concern within the party about the impact of internal conflicts on its unity and public image. The call for Wike’s expulsion is not just about addressing individual misconduct; it’s about safeguarding the party’s integrity and future.
Political parties are more than just platforms for electoral contests; they are the bedrock of our democratic process. A party’s health directly influences its ability to serve the public and uphold democratic values. When internal strife overshadows a party’s agenda, it weakens it and erodes public trust in the political system.
Dan-Ada’s petition and his call for the PDP governors’ forum to intervene in the Rivers State crisis underscore the need for robust and cohesive leadership within political parties. It’s a reminder that parties must be vigilant against actions that undermine their principles and objectives. If it happens, the expulsion of a high-profile member like Wike would communicate that the party values principles over personalities.
This situation highlights the crucial role of youth in shaping the political landscape. Dan-Ada’s warning about the potential departure of youth support should be a wake-up call. The engagement and trust of the younger generation are vital for the sustainability of any political party.
As we navigate these turbulent political waters, remember the importance of unity, integrity, and adherence to democratic principles in party politics. The resolution of the crisis in Rivers State and the handling of Wike’s case will not only determine the future of the PDP but also set a precedent for how political parties in Nigeria manage internal conflicts.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, is known for its significant contributions to the country’s oil production.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties and has played a significant role in the country’s political history.
- Nyesom Wike served as the Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023 and has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics.
- Political activism and human rights advocacy have a long history in Nigeria, often influencing major political decisions and reforms.
- Party discipline and internal democracy within political parties are critical to democratic governance worldwide.