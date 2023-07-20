Adeleke Assigns Roles to Cabinet, Includes Aregbesola’s Ex-Commissioners

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has inaugurated his new cabinet, including former commissioners from Rauf Aregbesola’s tenure. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Osogbo, the state capital, following the successful screening of the appointees by the Osun State House of Assembly.
The governor, the State Commissioner for Works, has assigned portfolios to the new commissioners. His deputy, Kola Adewusi, will be the Sports and Special Needs commissioner.
During the inauguration, Adeleke emphasised that the selection process was merit-based, aiming to achieve high governance standards.
The governor urged the cabinet members to introduce innovative ideas to stimulate the state’s economy, meeting the high expectations of the Osun people. The new cabinet, which includes technocrats, professionals, and youths from all senatorial districts, is expected to drive the governor’s transformation agenda.
Two new appointees, Kolapo Alimi and Biyi Odunlade, served as commissioners during ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.
Alimi, the former commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy, is now the Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment.
Odunlade, Commissioner of Youth and Sports under Aregbesola, has been appointed Commissioner of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation.
Editorial
The recent appointment of new cabinet members by Governor Ademola Adeleke is a significant development in Osun State’s political landscape. Including former commissioners from Rauf Aregbesola’s tenure is a strategic move that could foster continuity and leverage their experience for the state’s benefit.
However, it also raises questions about the governor’s commitment to change and his ability to navigate the complex political dynamics within the state.
While the merit-based selection process is commendable, it is crucial to ensure that these appointments translate into tangible benefits for the people of Osun State. The new cabinet members must strive to introduce innovative ideas and policies that will stimulate economic growth and improve the state’s living standards for residents.
The governor’s decision to assign himself the State Commissioner for Works is a bold move that places him at the forefront of the state’s infrastructural development. However, this dual role also places a significant burden of responsibility on his shoulders.
The governor needs to balance his duties effectively and ensure that his role as commissioner does not detract from his responsibilities as governor.
The new cabinet is diverse, with representatives from all senatorial districts, which could foster inclusivity and ensure that all state regions are adequately represented.
However, the effectiveness of this approach will depend on the cabinet’s ability to work cohesively and prioritise the state’s interests over individual or regional considerations.
Did You Know?
- Osun State was created in 1991 from part of old Oyo State.
- The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, with the annual Osun-Osogbo festival attracting tourists worldwide.
- According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Osun State has one of the lowest poverty rates in Nigeria.
- The state is named after the River Osun, a natural landmark with significant cultural and spiritual significance for the Yoruba people.
- Osun State is one of the significant cocoa-producing states in Nigeria.
