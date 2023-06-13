Adeniji Urges President Tinubu: Prioritize Welfare like MKO Abiola

Dr Yetunde Adeniji, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress, has called on President Bola Tinubu to follow in the footsteps of the late democracy icon, Chief MKO Abiola, by prioritising the welfare of Nigerians. This appeal was made in a statement issued in Abuja following Democracy Day.
Adeniji, the director of The Asiwaju Group, praised the public for their steadfast commitment to democracy and urged the president to uphold democratic values and extend support to the less fortunate. She highlighted that June 12 should serve as a reminder of Nigeria’s hard-earned democratic journey that empowers the populace and gives them a voice.
Adeniji implored President Tinubu to champion democracy and extend support to those in need, much like the late Chief MKO Abiola.
She emphasised that we can build a prosperous nation by prioritising the welfare of all Nigerians, particularly the less privileged.
The call to action by Dr Yetunde Adeniji is a timely reminder of the responsibilities that come with leadership. While we acknowledge the strides made by President Tinubu’s administration, it is crucial to remember that the welfare of the citizens should always be a priority.
The late Chief MKO Abiola, a beacon of democracy, was known for his philanthropy and commitment to the welfare of the people.
Emulating such a figure would indeed be a step in the right direction.
As we reflect on the significance of Democracy Day, it is essential to renew our commitment to upholding its principles. The resilience and unwavering belief in the power of democracy by the Nigerian people are commendable.
However, it is the duty of those in power to ensure that these beliefs are not in vain.
- Chief MKO Abiola, whom Dr Yetunde Adeniji urges President Tinubu to emulate, was a Nigerian businessman, publisher, and politician.
- MKO Abiola was awarded the GCFR posthumously on June 6, 2018, by President Muhammadu Buhari.
- Democracy Day in Nigeria was moved from May 29 to June 12 to honour MKO Abiola’s victory in the June 12, 1993, presidential election.
