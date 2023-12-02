Afegbua Announces Edo Governor Bid, Critiques Zoning

Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, has officially declared his intention to run for the governorship position under the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his declaration, Afegbua also addressed the zoning issue in Edo State, stating that the governorship seat has never been subject to a zoning arrangement.
Afegbua argued that those advocating for zoning are misunderstanding the essence of democracy. He referenced the 2007 governorship election where Adams Oshiomhole, then National President of the NLC, contested and won in Edo State on the platform of AC, which later became ACN and then APC. He noted that there was no zoning during this period despite having four ministers from Edo Central and a governor from the region.
Emphasizing his commitment to service, Afegbua, who hails from Edo North, expressed concern over the current political climate in Edo State, which is marked by disputes within the ruling party and a decaying infrastructure. He highlighted the poor state of roads in Edo, emphasizing the importance of road infrastructure for mobility and economic activities, including farming.
Afegbua pledged to prioritize road infrastructure and expressed his determination to bring positive change and impact to the state. He stressed the need for Edo State to align with the Federal Government’s vision for prosperity and economic strength, promising to end the era of lamentation and elevate Edo State to a prominent position in Nigeria.
Editorial
Kassim Afegbua’s declaration to run for governorship in Edo State and his stance on zoning bring meaningful discussions about democratic processes and governance in Nigeria. His argument against zoning reflects a belief in meritocracy and the need for political positions open to all qualified candidates, regardless of their geographical origin.
Afegbua’s focus on infrastructure, particularly road development, is a critical issue that resonates with many citizens. Good road networks are essential for economic growth, trade, and service access. His commitment to addressing these infrastructural challenges is commendable and aligns with the needs of the people.
However, his criticism of the current political situation in Edo State underscores the challenges of internal party politics and governance. Political leaders must rise above internal conflicts and focus on policies and programs that benefit the populace.
As the political landscape in Edo State evolves, all candidates and parties need to engage in constructive and issue-based campaigns. The electorate deserves a political discourse that focuses on tangible solutions to the state’s challenges rather than political rhetoric.
Afegbua’s ambition to lead Edo State represents a call for change and progress. The democratic process must be fair and transparent, allowing the best candidates to emerge based on their vision, competence, and commitment to public service.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and history, including the famous Benin Kingdom.
- Zoning in Nigerian politics is often used to ensure political balance and representation across different regions, but it remains a contentious issue.
- Infrastructure development, particularly road construction and maintenance, is a critical issue in many Nigerian states, impacting economic activities and quality of life.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria, and its internal dynamics significantly influence the political landscape.
- The role of former government officials in Nigerian politics is significant, as many leverage their experience and networks to seek higher offices.