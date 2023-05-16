Afenifere Applauds Elders for Bridging Rift Between Tinubu and George

The recent reconciliation efforts between President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bode George received applause from Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation.
The initiative, undertaken by some prominent Yoruba elders, aimed to dissolve past disagreements and seek George’s support for the incoming president.
Among the peace-seeking delegation were notable figures such as Retired Justice Isola Olorunmibe and Tajudeen Olusi, the leader of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State.
They visited Chief George in Lagos to express their apologies and extend their support.
Afenifere’s Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, expressed his delight in response to this development.
Speaking from Akure, the Ondo State capital, Omololu endorsed the visit to Bode George as a commendable act promoting unity among the Yoruba populace.
Omololu stated that unity in Yoruba land, regardless of political affiliations, would significantly contribute to realising the true federation, devolution of power, state police, and fiscal federalism.
He further highlighted the importance of active involvement from Yoruba leaders and elders in resolving disputes among prominent Yoruba figures.
The hope is that such interventions will yield fruitful results for the entire Yoruba land.
Editorial: Uniting in Unity: Afenifere’s Laudable Stance on Yoruba Unity
Against the backdrop of the Yoruba elders’ recent successful reconciliation efforts between President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Chief Bode George, the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has given its commendation.
This endorsement reinforces the critical importance of unity, peace, and reconciliation within our political sphere, particularly within the Yoruba community.
The significance of this reconciliation goes beyond the individuals involved.
It sends a clear message to the political landscape that unity, despite political leanings, is attainable and necessary.
The Yoruba elders’ initiative showcases the power of dialogue and the potential of unity to enhance progress.
However, this event should not be an isolated incident.
The need for unity and reconciliation stretches across our nation, transcending ethnic and political boundaries.
The precedent set by this reconciliation should act as a template for similar actions across the country.
It is noteworthy to mention the stance of Afenifere’s Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, who aptly highlighted the ripple effect of unity in Yoruba land on achieving critical national goals such as true federation, devolution of power, state police, and fiscal federalism.
However, these words must transform into actions.
The leaders and elders of the Yoruba community, and indeed all Nigerian communities, must continue to promote unity and harmony actively.
Our progress as a nation depends on our ability to work together, regardless of our political affiliations.
The onus now falls on our political stakeholders to translate this wave of reconciliation into tangible, national unity strategies.
Let this be a clarion call to our leaders to rise above personal interests and political divides to prioritise our nation’s progress.
Only then can we truly begin to see Nigeria we all envision – a nation united in its diversity, prosperous in its unity.
Did You Know?
- The Yoruba people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa, with a population of over 40 million.
- Yoruba land spreads across Southwestern Nigeria and parts of neighbouring Benin and Togo.
- Afenifere is a prominent pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation advocating for the rights and interests of the Yoruba people.
