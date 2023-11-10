Afenifere Factions Split Over Supreme Court’s Tinubu Ruling

A rift has emerged within Afenifere, the prominent pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, following the Supreme Court’s recent judgment upholding President Bola Tinubu’s election victory. The division is between the factions led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.
The Adebanjo faction, meeting in Ogbo Ijebu, Ogun State, issued a communique criticising the Supreme Court’s decision, lamenting it as a waste of the efforts and resources invested in electoral reforms and technological advancements. Chief Sola Ebiseni, the faction’s Secretary General, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s ruling.
In contrast, the Fasoranti faction, which had endorsed Tinubu before the February 25 presidential election, rebuked the Adebanjo group’s stance. They argued that the remarks did not reflect Afenifere’s official position. The Yoruba group had become divided during the election, with Adebanjo supporting Labour Party’s Peter Obi, advocating for a South-East presidency, while Fasoranti backed Tinubu.
Kole Omololu, the Organising Secretary of the Fasoranti faction, stated that the Adebanjo group’s comments were misleading and did not represent Afenifere’s leadership. He accused some Labour Party elements within Afenifere of dragging the organisation’s reputation through the mud for their ends. Omololu highlighted Fasoranti’s congratulatory message to Tinubu and his solidarity post-Supreme Court ruling, criticising the attack on the judiciary by the Adebanjo faction as fanning national discord.
Despite the disagreement, Omololu acknowledged Adebanjo as the acting leader of Afenifere, suggesting he should have deferred to Fasoranti on such issues. He challenged Ebiseni to present a true record of the meeting’s deliberations to verify the communique’s accuracy. The Fasoranti faction emphasised the need for governance beyond politics, expressing readiness to offer constructive feedback for a better Nigeria.
Editorial
The recent discord within Afenifere over the Supreme Court’s decision on President Tinubu’s election victory is indicative of the broader challenges facing political and socio-cultural organisations in Nigeria. The split between the Fasoranti and Adebanjo factions underscores the complexities of political alignments and the impact of individual ideologies within such groups.
Organisations like Afenifere need to maintain a unified front, especially when dealing with issues of national importance. The differing stances on the Supreme Court’s ruling not only reveal internal divisions but also weaken the group’s collective influence. This situation calls for a more cohesive approach to political endorsements and reactions to national events.
We urge both factions of Afenifere to engage in constructive dialogue to reconcile their differences. Such an influential organisation must present a united front in its advocacy for the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large. The current split serves as a reminder of the need for tolerance and understanding within political and socio-cultural groups, especially in a diverse and complex nation like Nigeria.
The role of Afenifere in shaping political discourse and advocating for the Yoruba people’s interests is significant. Therefore, resolving internal conflicts and presenting a unified stance on national issues is not just beneficial for the organisation but also for the broader Nigerian society. It is through such unity that Afenifere can continue to play a pivotal role in the nation’s socio-political landscape.
