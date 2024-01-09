Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Dismisses Certificate Forgery Claims as Political Sabotage

Allegations of certificate forgery against Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa have been vehemently denied by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan. In a statement released on Monday, Adeniyan described the accusations as baseless and a smear campaign orchestrated by political adversaries to tarnish the governor’s reputation ahead of the upcoming November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State.
Adeniyan revealed that a governorship aspirant had convened a meeting at a well-known hotel in Akure, where instructions were given to fabricate stories alleging that Governor Aiyedatiwa had used forged certificates to contest the election. He emphasised that these tactics were a desperate attempt by political opponents, who had previously failed to impeach Aiyedatiwa, to resort to defamation.
The aide assured the public that Aiyedatiwa’s credentials, submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2020 governorship election, are authentic and available in the public domain.
The state is in a sombre mood following the late December death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, making it premature for Aiyedatiwa to declare his interest in the 2024 governorship poll. However, with the election scheduled for November 16, 2024, and Aiyedatiwa constitutionally eligible to run, speculation about his potential candidacy and ability to garner support within Akeredolu’s political camp is rife.
Editorial:
The recent allegations of certificate forgery against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State bring to light the often murky waters of Nigerian politics, where character assassination and unfounded accusations are unfortunately common. The swift denial by his aide, Ebenezer Adeniyan, underscores the need for vigilance against such political machinations, especially as the state gears up for the upcoming governorship election.
In politics, the integrity and credibility of candidates are paramount. The electorate must discern between genuine concerns and politically motivated slander. The use of character assassination as a tool to discredit political opponents not only undermines the democratic process but also diverts attention from substantive policy discussions and the real issues affecting the people.
As Ondo State mourns the loss of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and contemplates its political future, political discourse must remain focused on constructive and issue-based campaigns. The citizens of Ondo deserve a political environment where leaders are chosen based on their merits, vision, and ability to address the state’s challenges rather than based on unfounded allegations and smear campaigns.
The upcoming months leading to the governorship election will test Ondo’s political landscape’s political maturity and integrity. It is a time for reflection, critical assessment, and a commitment to uphold the principles of fairness, truth, and justice in the political arena.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant cocoa production.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) organises and oversees elections in Nigeria.
- Certificate forgery allegations are common in Nigerian politics and have been a point of contention in various elections.
- The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu played a significant role in Ondo State’s political landscape until his passing in late December.
- Nigerian governors are limited to two four-year terms in office, as stipulated by the country’s constitution.