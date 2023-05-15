Akpabio Confident of Securing Senate Presidency Amidst Cross-Party Support

Aspiring Senate President for the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is confident about obtaining the necessary backing from Senators-elect across party lines to secure the esteemed position.
The ex-governor of Akwa Ibom expressed this sentiment during a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House Marina, aiming to garner the support of the Lagos State Government for his quest to become the next Senate President.
This development arises amidst a tug-of-war within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as debates on whether to reconsider its zoning strategy intensify.
Notably, Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima, a South-South governor, and a few influential figures have made moves to ensure the party’s preferences triumph.
In an announcement last week, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) declared Akpabio (South-South) as Senate president, Jibrin Barau (North-West) as Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass (North-West) as speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (South-East) as Deputy Speaker for the 10th National Assembly.
However, Akpabio ensured that the Senators-elect would work in unison with others and Governor Sanwo-Olu for the prosperity of Lagos.
Akpabio stated,
“This is a stability group of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have the numbers; we have men and women of virtue across party affiliations on our side. We have come today to show ourselves to the Lagos State Governor and solicit his support to endorse Senator Akpabio and Senator Jibrin, as Senate President and deputy Senator President respectively.
“We are determined to express support for the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We believe that his project is a nationalistic project which will bring more goodies to Nigeria.”
Sanwo-Olu lauded the Senators-elect for their responsible demeanor and pledged his support for them.
Editorial Note: Navigating the Tides of the Senate Presidency
The Nigerian political scene is again ablaze as the 10th Senate Presidency race takes center stage.
Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom governor and current aspirant, is making significant strides, securing cross-party support and winning key endorsements.
This comes when the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faces internal pressures over its zoning strategy, throwing the political field into an unpredictable whirlwind.
The party’s decision to appoint Senator Akpabio, a South-South representative, as the Senate president raises questions about political equilibrium and regional representation.
However, this is not just about a political post; it’s about the future of Nigeria.
The Senate President plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s legislative decisions, directly impacting people’s lives.
Furthermore, this position has a significant influence on the success of any administration.
Given these stakes, it’s heartening to see Senator Akpabio’s pledge to work collaboratively and ensure Nigeria’s prosperity.
It’s an encouraging sign that suggests a move towards a more unified, cross-party approach in our politics.
But it’s not just about promises; it’s about action.
The incoming Senate President and his team must hit the ground running and focus on issues that matter to Nigerians – economic growth, security, infrastructure, and social equality.
We urge our readers to engage in this conversation.
Ask questions, seek answers, and hold your elected officials accountable.
The future of Nigeria is in your hands.
Did you know?
- The Senate Presidency is the third-highest position in Nigeria’s governmental hierarchy, following the President and Vice President. This is because the Senate President presides over Nigeria’s upper house, the Senate.
- Senator Godswill Akpabio, before his aspiration for the Senate Presidency, served as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015. His administration was credited with significant infrastructural development in the state.
- The zoning strategy, currently a point of debate within the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a political practice aimed at ensuring that the distribution of political offices is equitably spread across different regions and ethnic groups in Nigeria.
