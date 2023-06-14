Akpabio’s Senate Presidency Quashes Alleged Islamisation Plan, Says Group

The National Progressive Hub, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lauded the appointment of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President. The group asserts that his victory has dispelled the rumoured plot to Islamise Nigeria.
This announcement comes three days after the APC leadership dismissed such allegations. Bala Ibrahim, the Director of Publicity for the APC, emphasised that the zoning arrangement that led to the current National Assembly leadership was designed for equity, religious balance, and inclusive politics.
The rumour of an Islamisation agenda in Nigeria was fuelled last week by a controversial religious statement from former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. In a viral video, El-Rufai justified his decision to appoint Muslims to top positions in the Kaduna State Government, sidelining Christians.
The recent appointment of Senator Godswill Akpabio, as some have hailed Senate President as a move that quashes the rumoured Islamisation agenda in Nigeria. While this perspective is understandable given the religious tensions in the country, it is essential to remember that the role of the Senate President, like all political roles, should not be reduced to a religious symbol.
The focus should be on the ability of the Senate President to effectively lead the Senate and contribute to the country’s development. Akpabio’s track record as the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and his experience in the Senate are more relevant factors in assessing his suitability for the role.
Furthermore, the rumoured Islamisation agenda, which has been a concern for many, should be addressed more directly. The government and religious leaders must openly and honestly discuss these concerns. This will help to promote understanding and tolerance among the diverse religious groups in the country.
Moreover, the government should ensure that all religious groups feel represented and included in the political process. This includes ensuring a fair and balanced representation of religious groups in government appointments.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is a secular state according to its constitution.
- The country has a nearly equal population of Christians and Muslims.
- Akwa Ibom State, where Senator Godswill Akpabio hails from, is predominantly Christian.
- Nigeria has had Christian and Muslim Presidents since its return to democracy in 1999.
- The Senate President is third in line for succession of the President in Nigeria.
