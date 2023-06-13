Akwa Ibom’s Governor Eno Commemorates Democracy Day, Calls for Resilience

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State stands alongside millions of compatriots in observing Democracy Day, a tribute to the champions of Nigeria’s democratic movement.
The memory of the late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled Presidential elections of June 12th, 1993, primarily drives this celebration.
Information from his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, unveils that Governor Eno marked this significant occasion as a time to “celebrate the resilience of Nigerians in deepening our democratic ethos and traditions.”
Governor Eno paid homage to “the late MKO Abiola, the symbol of our democratic struggle,” acknowledging his ultimate sacrifice as a catalyst in nourishing the roots of Nigeria’s democracy.
The Governor further highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s instrumental role in leading this struggle.
He acknowledged the President’s recent call to Nigerians for sacrifice, particularly concerning the ongoing issues of fuel subsidy removal.
Governor Eno stated his commitment to engaging in discussions with vital stakeholders, notably petroleum product marketers, to discover strategies to apply planned palliatives and offset the impact of fuel subsidy removal.
The Governor applauded the people of Akwa Ibom State for their dedication to democratic ideals and commitment to continuity in good governance through their A.R..I S.E Agenda.
Editorial
A Resilient Democracy: Akwa Ibom Leads by Example
Democracy Day symbolises a decisive moment for Nigerians. It is a day to honour those brave enough to fight for democracy, remember the ultimate sacrifice of late Chief MKO Abiola and reflect on our ongoing democratic journey.
In this context, Governor Umo Eno’s Democracy Day message resonates.
Eno commends Nigerians for their resilience in deepening democratic traditions and ethos.
The collective sacrifice and tenacity of the people have been instrumental in the survival and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria, particularly in Akwa Ibom state.
However, it’s vital to acknowledge the concerns surrounding the proposed fuel subsidy removal.
Many argue it’s an undue burden on the populace, especially those grappling with economic hardships.
Conversely, the government sees it as essential to economic recovery and sustainable development.
Eno takes a realistic stance by seeking to engage with key stakeholders, particularly petroleum product marketers, to cushion the effects of this policy.
It’s a practical approach that fosters dialogue and collaboration but not without challenges. It requires steadfast commitment, open communication, and innovative solutions.
The strength of a democratic society lies in its ability to foster open dialogue, adapt to change, and, most importantly, ensure the well-being of its citizens.
In celebrating Democracy Day, let us remind ourselves of these principles and continue to uphold them.
Did you know?
- Nigeria officially recognised June 12 as Democracy Day in 2018.
- Chief MKO Abiola, remembered on this day, was a prominent businessman, publisher, and politician.
- The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a contentious issue for many years. The government spends a significant amount of its budget on it.
- Akwa Ibom State is located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria and is known for its oil production.
