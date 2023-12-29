Akwa Ibom’s Governor Eno Praises Predecessor’s Supportive Role

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State recently expressed gratitude towards his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for not exerting any pressure on him since assuming office approximately seven months ago. Speaking at a Christmas Day event in Mr Emmanuel’s hometown, Awa Iman, Governor Eno acknowledged the former governor’s unwavering support and guidance, referring to him as a role model and leader.
The event, detailed in a Facebook post by Eno’s media aide, Anietie Usen, occurred at the United Evangelical Church, marking Mr. Emmanuel’s first Christmas since leaving office. Mr. Emmanuel shared his long-standing tradition of supporting his village church, a practice he maintained as a general manager at Zenith Bank. He emphasized his commitment to the church, allocating half of his fifteenth-month salary to it and continuing the tradition during his tenure in government.
Mr. Emmanuel reflected on his tenure as governor, expressing confidence in the sustained peace in Akwa Ibom and his supportive relationship with Governor Eno. He emphasized their united front and readiness to collaborate for the state’s betterment. Governor Eno, in turn, promised to continue visiting Mr. Emmanuel’s hometown for Christmas celebrations, acknowledging the former governor’s significant influence and mentorship in his life.
Governor Eno admired Mr. Emmanuel’s ability to handle diverse individuals and sought guidance. He shared anecdotes of seeking advice from senior governor colleagues, who often referred him back to Mr Emmanuel for counsel.
The mutual respect and collaboration between the current and former governors of Akwa Ibom were further exemplified when Mr Emmanuel, accompanied by his wife, Martha, visited Governor Eno in his hometown the day after Christmas, reciprocating the earlier visit.
Editorial
In the political landscape of Akwa Ibom State, a remarkable narrative of mentorship and collaboration unfolds, setting a precedent for political conduct across Nigeria. The relationship between Governor Umo Eno and his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, transcends the typical political dynamics, offering a glimpse into a more harmonious and supportive political environment.
This unique bond is not just about mutual respect; it’s a testament to the power of continuity and shared vision in governance. Governor Eno acknowledges Mr. Emmanuel’s influence and guidance, a refreshing departure from the often-seen rivalry and discord in political succession. It underscores the importance of legacy and the impact of positive mentorship in political leadership.
The tradition of returning to one’s roots, as exemplified by Mr Emmanuel’s commitment to his village church, speaks volumes about the values of humility and service. It’s a powerful reminder that leadership is not just about holding an office; it’s about remaining connected to one’s community and contributing to its welfare.
As we reflect on this narrative, it becomes clear that the path to a more cohesive and effective governance model is fostering relationships built on respect, learning, and collaboration. The Akwa Ibom example should inspire other states and leaders to embrace a similar ethos, where former and current leaders work together for the greater good, transcending political differences and personal ambitions.
The story of Governors Eno and Emmanuel is not just about political alliance; it’s a beacon of hope for a new era of political conduct in Nigeria, where mentorship, respect, and collaboration pave the way for sustainable development and peace.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State, located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to the Ibibio, Annang, Oron, Eket, and Obolo ethnic groups.
- The United Evangelical Church, formerly known as Qua Iboe Church, where the Christmas event took place, dates back to 1887 when Scottish missionaries established it.
- Zenith Bank, where Udom Emmanuel served as a general manager, is one of Nigeria’s largest and most profitable banks, founded in 1990.
- The concept of a fifteenth-month salary, mentioned by Mr. Emmanuel, is a unique bonus system practised by some organizations, where employees receive an extra month’s salary as a year-end bonus.
- Ikot Ekpene, Governor Eno’s hometown, is often called the “Raffia City” due to its history as a centre for the raffia craft industry in Nigeria.