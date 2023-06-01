Allegations of Duress Emerge in Kogi Presidential Poll Result Signing

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, pressed forth his witness to testify in front of the Presidential Election Petition Court, stationed in Abuja, on Thursday.
The motive behind this move is to contest the proclamation of President Bola Tinubu of the dominant All Progressives Congress (APC) as the victor of the presidential race held on the 25th of February.
On the recommencement of court proceedings, Atiku’s initial witness, Capt. Joe Agada retired and stated that he held the position of State Collation Agent for the PDP in Kogi State during the general elections.
He further claimed to the court that the Independent National Electoral Commission officers compelled him to put his signature on the presidential election result.
Agada asserted that the INEC officials pledged to withhold his copy of the result unless he signed the document.
Directed by Atiku’s chief counsel, Chief Chris Uche, Agada contended that the presidential election in Kogi State was falsified.
The witness revealed instances of manipulation of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in more than 20 polling units he visited.
He confirmed under cross-examination by counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, that all the manipulation he observed in Kogi state during the election was legitimate.
“Yes, our agents signed the Forms EC8A, EC8B, and EC8C. But they were coerced into signing the results, particularly in Kogi state, as INEC declared that they would not distribute copies unless we signed,” Agada revealed.
Despite the coercion, he confirmed that he was compelled to sign the state collation result as he was threatened to be denied a copy of the result to take to his party.
Following this, he filed a protest and a petition to INEC.
Editorial
Fabrication Claims Tarnish Presidential Elections
Democracy stands as the cornerstone of any modern society.
The power it gives citizens to elect their leaders freely and somewhat is integral to the functioning of a state. Yet, claims of election irregularities and manipulations taint this very fundamental process.
The recent testimony from a witness in the Presidential Election Petition Court regarding the last presidential election has painted an alarming picture of electoral process manipulation in Kogi State.
At the heart of these allegations, Capt. Joe Agada, a retired officer and the State Collation Agent for the PDP in Kogi State during the general elections, claims to have been forced to sign the presidential election result.
Agada further contends that election officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to furnish him with a copy of the result unless he appended his signature.
What makes these allegations grave is the claim that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were manipulated in more than 20 polling units.
If this were accurate, it is not only a gross violation of the people’s trust but also a blatant disregard for the democratic principles that form the bedrock of our society.
The onus lies on the judiciary and INEC to investigate these allegations thoroughly.
The credibility of not just this but future elections hangs in the balance.
They need to reassure the citizens that their votes are not just being counted but counted right.
In this case, the accused INEC must cooperate fully, and any found guilty of manipulation or coercion should face the total weight of the law.
While giving the accused a chance to present their side of the story is essential, the sheer volume of such allegations should urge those in power to re-evaluate the current electoral process.
Transparency should be prioritised, and technology might be the answer here.
For instance, integrating blockchain technology could provide an immutable and transparent method of casting and counting votes, eliminating the possibility of manipulation and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State is located in the central region of Nigeria, with a population of over 3.2 million people.
- Nigeria’s IndependeNigeria’sal Electoral Commission (INEC) was set up in 1998.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a method used to authenticate voters’ identities in Nigeria.
- Kogi State has approximately 3,500 polling units.
