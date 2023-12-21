Amosun Blames Oshiomhole for His APC Chairmanship Downfall

Ibikunle Amosun, the former governor of Ogun State, has openly held Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the ex-governor of Edo State, responsible for his removal as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Amosun’s remarks came in response to Oshiomhole’s recent public comments about his exit from the chairmanship position, where he blamed APC governors and alleged lack of support from former President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement titled “Amuse Yourself, Not the Public,” Amosun criticized Oshiomhole for his role in the party’s challenges, mainly referring to the primaries conducted under his leadership as “one of the worst in Nigeria’s contemporary politics.” He accused Oshiomhole of creating enemies within the party, which he believes led to his eventual removal.
Amosun also reminded Oshiomhole of his arrest by the Department of State Services for grave allegations, suggesting that Oshiomhole should reflect on his past actions and their impact on his public statements. He expressed scepticism about Oshiomhole’s apologies and intentions, urging him to demonstrate wisdom befitting his age and leadership status.
Editorial
The recent exchange between former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and ex-APC National Chairman Senator Adams Oshiomhole underscores a more profound issue within Nigerian politics: the challenge of internal party democracy and accountability. Amosun’s criticism of Oshiomhole’s tenure as APC chairman highlights Nigeria’s complexities and often turbulence in political leadership and party management.
Amosun’s assertion that Oshiomhole’s actions contributed to his downfall as APC chairman points to a need for self-reflection and responsibility among political leaders. Party leaders must recognize the impact of their decisions and conduct on the party’s unity and public perception. Fair and transparent primaries are essential for maintaining trust within the party and among the electorate.
This situation reflects the broader theme of political accountability. Leaders must be willing to accept responsibility for their actions and their consequences. Blaming external factors or individuals, as Oshiomhole allegedly did, does not foster a culture of accountability and can lead to divisions within the party.
As Nigeria continues to evolve its democratic processes, the importance of decisive, accountable, and transparent leadership within political parties cannot be overstated. Parties must strive to be democratic not just in their outward dealings but also in their internal governance. This will strengthen their credibility and the democratic process as a whole.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, formed in February 2013.
- Internal party democracy is a crucial aspect of a healthy political system, ensuring party members have a say in decision-making.
- Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999 after a long period of military dictatorship, and since then, the country’s political landscape has been evolving.
- The role of the party chairman is pivotal in Nigerian politics, influencing the direction and strategies of the party.
- Political accountability and transparency are critical factors in building public trust in political institutions and leaders in Nigeria.