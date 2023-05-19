Anglican Bishop Urges NASS to Amend Electoral Laws for Better Governance

Bishop Babatunde Adeyemi of the Badagry Diocese, Anglican Communion, has called on the National Assembly to amend existing electoral laws to enhance governance.
Bishop Adeyemi appealed during the pre-synod press briefing on the First Session of the Seventh Synod, organised by the Cathedral Church of St. Thomas in Badagry, Lagos.
The Bishop advocated that the amendments ensure the resolution of electoral disputes by courts before the swearing-in of victorious candidates.
He stated: “The suggested amendments should also caution both the umpire and the players who engage in electoral malpractices. If they knew that they would face the full force of the law for their actions or inactions, everyone would be cautious, and the elections are likely to be free and fair.”
Bishop Adeyemi highlighted the need for healing and restoration in the nation. “Those elected to lead us should submit themselves to God for him to use them to heal the land,” he added.
Editorial “Amending Electoral Laws: A Pathway to Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy”
The call for amendments to Nigeria’s electoral laws signifies the need for more robust and transparent election processes.
Bishop Adeyemi’s suggestion to resolve electoral disputes before candidates’ swearing-in could significantly enhance governance and increase public confidence in the electoral process.
Did you know?
- The National Assembly (NASS) is Nigeria’s bicameral legislature and the highest elected law-making body. It consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG brings you the latest Nigerian news focusing on all sectors.
We believe in the power of informed citizens and strive to provide relevant and timely information for our readers.