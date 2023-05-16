APC Accuses Governor Adeleke of Planning to Pay Severance to Illegally Sacked LG Officials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state has warned State Governor Ademola Adeleke against purported plans to distribute severance packages to previously dismissed local government officials.
Tajudeen Lawal, the Acting Chairman of APC, revealed that the State Government, in a memo authored by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, requested that the Heads of Local Government Administration across the state submit outstanding allowances due to former political officeholders who served between 2008 and 2010.
According to a statement from Kola Olabisi, the party’s Media Director, these officials, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regime, were dismissed by the Supreme Court and thus are not entitled to the severance allowances in question.
Lawal cited the Supreme Court’s ruling on December 17, 2010, which invalidated December 14, 2007, local council elections in Osun State, conducted by the state Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), as a clear indication that these officials have no legal standing to receive the proposed severance.
Lawal strongly urged Governor Adeleke to refrain from this proposed course of action, stating,
“As a party and patriots, we are duty-bound to keep Governor Adeleke informed that it’s a height of illegality paying such severance package to persons not known to law.”
Lawal concluded his statement by suggesting that Governor Adeleke needs assistance to break free from the undue pressure exerted on him by the dismissed ALGON members from 2008 to 2010.
However, attempts to obtain responses from the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and the PDP Media Director, Oladele Bamiji, have been unsuccessful.
Editorial: The Illegality of Severance Packages
A Question of Legality and Ethics
The recent accusations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke regarding plans to disburse severance packages to previously dismissed local government officials raises significant questions about our elected leaders’ legal and ethical obligations.
Governor Adeleke is allegedly preparing to pay severance packages to officials dismissed by the Supreme Court, which unequivocally voided the elections that brought them to power.
This move, if true, is not only a flagrant disregard for the ruling of the highest court in the land but also a disservice to the people of Osun state.
These accusations come when many state workers face demotions and rightsizing after the dismissal of 1,500 teachers and over 500 health workers due to a lack of funds.
It is, therefore, puzzling that the same government now seems eager to pay severance to officials whose election was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court.
Political patronage should not take precedence over respect for the rule of law and the welfare of the citizens.
The government must remember its responsibility to uphold the law and prioritize the well-being of the people it serves.
Now is the time for Governor Adeleke to clarify his position and put these accusations to rest.
The Osun State Government should respect the Supreme Court’s ruling unequivocally and refrain from paying severance packages to officials whose election was nullified.
This is not just a matter of legality but also of trust, accountability, and the ethical conduct expected of our leaders.
Did you know?
- Local Government Administration in Nigeria is guided by the 1999 constitution, which stipulates that the local government system is guaranteed. Consequently, the government of every state is expected to ensure their existence under a Law which provides for its structure, composition, finance, and functions.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court in the land, has the final authority on issues of legal interpretation and matters of public interest.
- Osun State, located in the South-Western part of Nigeria, is divided into three federal senatorial districts, each composed of two administrative zones. In addition, the state consists of thirty (30) Local Government Areas, the primary (third-tier) unit of government in Nigeria.
