APC and SDP Exchange Blame Over Attack on Kogi REC’s Residence

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are embroiled in a blame game following the attack on the residence of the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Gabriel Longpet, by gunmen. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, with the attackers shooting sporadically at the REC’s residence.
During a press conference on Friday, the APC campaign council accused the defeated governorship candidate of the SDP of being behind the attack and called for his arrest and prosecution. Kingsley Fanwo, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign Council, alleged that the SDP and its supporters have demonstrated violent tendencies and should be held responsible for the attack.
Fanwo claimed that the attack followed the APC’s warning about plans by SDP thugs to target INEC, resulting in a gun battle and the burning of vehicles at the REC’s residence. He also mentioned attempts to attack the Kogi State Government House and the State APC Secretariat in Lokoja, which were reportedly foiled.
The APC further alleged that the SDP in the state was desperate to destroy documents in INEC to cover up fraudulent activities in Kogi East, where they purportedly attacked APC supporters and manipulated election results.
In response, the Social Democratic Party denied any involvement in the attack. A statement by David Ijele, Director of New Media for the Muri/Sam Campaign Organisation, condemned the assassination attempt on Dr Longpet. Ijele emphasized that elections should not be a matter of life and death and called for the legal process to be respected. He expressed gratitude to the Army for their timely intervention, noting that the attackers also burned vehicles and stole valuables from the REC’s residence.
Editorial
The recent attack on the residence of the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner and the subsequent blame exchange between the APC and SDP highlights a concerning trend of political violence and partisanship in Nigeria. Such incidents not only undermine the democratic process but also pose a threat to the safety and security of individuals involved in electoral activities.
If true, the allegations made by the APC against the SDP point to a severe breach of democratic norms and the rule of law. Political parties must refrain from using violence to achieve their objectives. Law enforcement agencies must thoroughly investigate these claims and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.
On the other hand, the SDP’s denial and call for respect for the legal process are essential reminders of the need for political maturity and adherence to democratic principles. Elections should be contested based on policies and programs, not through intimidation and violence.
This incident also underscores the need for enhanced security measures for electoral officials, especially during elections. The safety of these officials is paramount to ensure they can perform their duties without fear of harm.
As Nigeria navigates its democratic journey, all political actors must commit to peaceful and lawful conduct. The integrity of the electoral process and the stability of the nation’s democracy depend on it.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, has a history of political tension and violence, especially during election periods.
- The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) plays a crucial role in overseeing electoral processes at the state level in Nigeria.
- Political violence can have far-reaching implications, disrupting the electoral process and affecting the overall peace and stability of the region.
- Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has often faced security and logistical issues during elections.
- Ensuring the safety and security of electoral officials is essential for free, fair, and credible elections in any democratic society.