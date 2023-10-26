APC Challenges INEC’s Early Removal of Bayelsa Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has voiced its concerns over the premature removal of its candidate, Timipre Sylva, from the roster of contenders for the upcoming Nov. 11 Bayelsa governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, highlighted this in a statement from Abuja. He pointed out that the APC became aware of the updated list of candidates for the election, which notably left out Chief Timipre Sylva.
Morka speculated that this move by INEC might be linked to the High Court’s decision on Oct. 9, which ruled against Chief Timipre Sylva’s candidacy. However, the APC and its candidate swiftly appealed this decision and sought a stay on the judgment’s enforcement. Given the urgency, the Court of Appeal has scheduled a definite hearing for Oct. 27. Morka emphasised that INEC, being a stakeholder in the case, had received all pertinent documents and orders related to it. He believes that INEC’s decision to delist the APC’s candidate is not only premature but might also influence the result of the ongoing appeal.
Morka further stated that excluding the APC’s candidate from the Bayelsa governorship race could render the appellate court, the candidate, and the party powerless if the appeal proves successful. He called on INEC to reconsider its decision in the spirit of fairness. Morka also reassured the people of Bayelsa, particularly APC supporters, urging them to stay patient as the legal proceedings continue. He remains optimistic about the APC candidate’s chances both in the Court of Appeal and in the upcoming election.
It’s worth noting that Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in his judgement on Oct. 9, ruled against Sylva’s participation in the Nov. 11 governorship election. The judge determined that Sylva, having already served two terms and governed Bayelsa for five years, would violate the 1999 constitution if he were to run again.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, believe in the sanctity of the democratic process. The recent decision by INEC to prematurely delist the APC’s candidate for the Bayelsa governorship election raises several concerns. While it’s essential to respect the rule of law and court decisions, it’s equally crucial to ensure that due process is followed without bias or prejudice.
The APC’s swift move to appeal the High Court’s judgement showcases the party’s faith in the judicial system. However, INEC’s hasty decision, especially with an appeal in progress, can be seen as an attempt to influence the outcome. Such actions can erode public trust in the electoral process and the institutions responsible for upholding it.
It’s imperative for INEC, as a neutral body, to act with caution and fairness. Delisting a candidate, especially one from a major political party, can have significant implications on the electoral process and the perceived fairness of the upcoming elections. We urge INEC to reconsider its decision and ensure that all parties are given a fair chance to present their case and be heard.
The people of Bayelsa deserve a transparent and unbiased electoral process. It’s their democratic right to choose their leaders without any undue influence or interference. We hope that the upcoming Court of Appeal hearing will provide clarity on this matter and that the voice of the people will be respected.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, is known as the “Glory of all Lands”.
- The state was created in 1996, making it one of the youngest states in Nigeria.
- Bayelsa has one of the largest crude oil and natural gas deposits in Nigeria.
- The state’s name “Bayelsa” is an acronym of three local government areas which were pulled out of Rivers State: Brass LGA known as BALGA, Yenagoa LGA known as YELGA and Sagbama LGA known as SALGA.
- The state’s capital, Yenagoa, was derived from the towns of Yenaka and Epie, the original inhabitants of the area.