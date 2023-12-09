APC Chieftain Sentenced for Vote Buying in Lagos

Wahab Hammed, a ward leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, has been sentenced to a one-year jail term or an alternative fine of N1 million by the Lagos High Court in Ikeja. Justice Ismail Ijelu convicted Hammed on a two-count charge of conspiracy and bribery related to vote buying during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
The EFCC Prosecutor, Samuel Daji, informed the court that Hammed, along with Segun Ijitola (who is still at large), was involved in corruptly paying bribes to voters at Unit 28, Gbaja Girls Junior High School, in Surulere. The offences contravene Sections 121 (1) and (5); 121 (1) and 1 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022.
During the proceedings, the EFCC presented evidence, including the defendant’s statements and the money recovered from him, which was admitted as an exhibit. Hammed, who pleaded guilty, was found to have been distributing money to influence voters’ choices, an act that undermines the integrity of the electoral process.
Editorial
The conviction of APC Chieftain Wahab Hammed for vote buying is a significant development in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against electoral malpractices. This case underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable for actions that undermine the democratic process. Vote buying not only corrupts the essence of democracy but also erodes public trust in the electoral system.
The judiciary’s role in upholding electoral laws is crucial in deterring such malpractices. This conviction sends a strong message that electoral offenses will not be tolerated and that the law will take its course irrespective of the individual’s political affiliation or status.
However, the fight against vote buying requires more than just legal action. It calls for a cultural shift where the electorate values their voting power and resists the temptation of immediate gratification at the expense of their democratic rights. Civic education and awareness campaigns are essential in fostering a more informed and responsible electorate.
The sentencing of Wahab Hammed is a step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to cleanse its electoral process. It highlights the need for continuous vigilance and a multi-faceted approach to combat electoral fraud and ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.
Did You Know?
- Vote buying is a form of electoral fraud where voters are offered money or goods in exchange for their votes.
- The Electoral Act 2022 in Nigeria includes provisions aimed at curbing electoral malpractices, including vote buying.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies like the EFCC are instrumental in enforcing electoral laws in Nigeria.
- Electoral integrity is crucial for the legitimacy of democratic processes and the stability of political systems.
- Civic education plays a vital role in empowering citizens to resist electoral malpractices and participate responsibly in the democratic process.