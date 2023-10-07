Apc Chieftain Taunts Atiku To Gear Up For 2027 Election Run

Yekini Nabena, an All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Deputy National Publicity, has mockingly advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to commence his preparations for the 2027 presidential election.
This comes in the wake of Atiku’s allegations against President Bola Tinubu regarding certificate forgery, which he denies betraying him over. Atiku asserted that Tinubu abandoned him and the Action Congress of Nigeria, supporting Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP in the 2007 presidential poll instead.
Nabena, in a statement released on Friday in Abuja, encouraged Atiku to focus on preparing for another electoral contest in 2027 rather than attempting to drag the nation backwards. He also drew attention to Atiku’s contempt of court regarding a matter already under legal consideration.
Nabena stated:
“Let me use this medium to tell the former Vice President to start preparing for another election in 2027 as usual. Heating up the polity over pre-election matters will not make him President of Nigeria.”
Editorial
The political arena is once again ablaze with the fiery exchanges between Yekini Nabena and Atiku Abubakar, casting a spotlight on the intricate and often tumultuous nature of Nigeria’s political landscape.
The mockery and taunts thrown towards Atiku, urging him to prepare for the 2027 elections, are not merely words but a reflection of the deep-seated rivalries and strategic manoeuvrings that characterise our political discourse.
We must navigate through this with a discerning eye, understanding the undercurrents that shape these interactions and their implications for future political engagements.
The allegations, counter-allegations, and the subsequent public spats serve to distract from the substantive issues that should ideally occupy our political discussions.
It is crucial that our political leaders, regardless of party affiliations, engage in dialogues and debates that are constructive, policy-driven, and centred around the welfare and progress of the nation. The focus should shift from personal vendettas and political point-scoring to a discourse that uplifts the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.
As observers and participants in this democratic process, it is incumbent upon us to demand more from our leaders – to insist that the political narrative be steered towards tangible, impactful discussions that pave the way for sustainable development and progress.
The political drama, while momentarily engaging, should not detract from the pressing issues that require our collective attention and action.
Did You Know?
- Atiku Abubakar has contested the presidential elections in Nigeria multiple times, representing various political parties.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria, often involved in heated political battles.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, but the APC and PDP have predominantly dominated the political scene in recent years.
- Political campaigns in Nigeria have often been marred by allegations and counter-allegations, with issues like certificate forgery becoming a recurring theme.
- The political landscape in Nigeria often witnesses shifting alliances, with politicians frequently moving between the major parties.