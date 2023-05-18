APC Compensates North-West with Speaker, Deputy Senate President Positions – Gbajabiamila

On Wednesday night, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed how the All Progressives Congress (APC) selected Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker and Benjamin Kalu for Deputy Speaker of the upcoming 10th National Assembly.
This announcement occurred at a Joint Task – 10th Assembly meeting, a coalition of incoming All Progressives Congress and opposition party members of the 10th National Assembly.
According to Gbajabiamila, the North-West, the largest voting bloc in Nigeria, has always been represented within the top four of Nigeria’s political hierarchy.
He further disclosed that the decision to compensate the North-West with the speakership and the deputy senate presidency acknowledged their role in APC’s emergence and significant contributions during elections.
He maintained that he had no role in these zoning decisions.
Gbajabiamila reflected on the persuasion from fellow House members to seek a second term as Speaker.
Still, he declined because he believed it would not reflect well for one zone to hold two of the four top positions, especially after a divisive election.
He also spoke about how he identified Tajudeen Abbas as a worthy candidate for Speaker, noting Abbas’s impressive record of sponsoring 78 bills, 21 of which have become law.
In a surprising turn of events, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, a member of the G-7 (a group of APC aspirants who disagreed with the party’s zoning plan), withdrew from the Speaker’s race and declared his support for Abbas.
Two other aspirants, Makki Yalleman and Olatunji Olawuyi, endorsed the APC candidate.
Editor’s Take: Navigating Nigeria’s Political Terrain: The Art of Compromise
The politics of zoning continues to play a significant role in power distribution within Nigeria’s political landscape.
In the face of competing interests and regional considerations, the All Progressives Congress has displayed an ability to broker compromises that sustain unity within the party and maintain a semblance of fairness in the distribution of political positions.
However, managing expectations and ensuring a balance of power across Nigeria’s diverse geopolitical zones remains a significant challenge.
It calls for wisdom, diplomacy, and a solid commitment to fairness and equity.
The party’s ability to navigate these challenges will have far-reaching implications for its unity and future electoral prospects.
Did You Know?
- Zoning is a practice in Nigerian politics where political parties allocate vital political positions to the different regions of the country in a bid to promote equity and unity.
