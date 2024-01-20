APC Declines Automatic Ticket for Governor Aiyedatiwa in Ondo Poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided not to grant an automatic ticket to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the upcoming November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State. This was confirmed by APC national spokesman Felix Morka on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Thursday.
Morka emphasized that the APC is a democratic party where nominations must be earned, not given. He stated that no decision regarding the right of first refusal for Aiyedatiwa ahead of the party’s primary for the November poll had been discussed. He reiterated that the party does not give gifts, and candidates must prove their suitability and qualifications to the party members who will participate in the primaries.
Regarding the zoning of the governorship ticket in Ondo, Morka mentioned that the party has not yet discussed it. Aiyedatiwa, who became the substantive governor of Ondo State on December 27, 2023, following Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death, is constitutionally allowed to run for office and potentially serve as governor for eight more years if elected. However, whether Aiyedatiwa will contest the 2024 governorship election or step down in February 2025 remains uncertain.
Editorial
The APC’s decision to not automatically endorse Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the Ondo State governorship election is a significant move that underscores the party’s commitment to democratic principles. This approach ensures that the party’s nomination process is competitive and merit-based, reflecting the will and choice of its members.
This decision also opens the political arena for other potential candidates within the party, fostering a healthy democratic environment where diverse views and strategies can be presented. It encourages aspirants to engage more actively with party members and the electorate, strengthening the party’s democratic foundations.
The uncertainty surrounding Governor Aiyedatiwa’s political future and the APC’s stance on zoning the governorship ticket adds an intriguing dimension to the political landscape in Ondo State. It highlights the dynamic nature of politics and the importance of adaptability and strategic planning in political campaigns.
As the APC moves towards the primaries and the general election, the party must maintain transparency and fairness in its processes. This will not only enhance the party’s credibility but also contribute to the overall health of Nigeria’s democratic system.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s leading political parties and has influenced the country’s political direction.
- Zoning in Nigerian politics involves rotating political offices among different geographical and ethnic groups to promote inclusivity and balance.
- The governorship election in Ondo State is keenly watched as it often sets the tone for political alignments and strategies in the southwestern region.
- The democratic process within political parties, including primaries and candidate selection, plays a crucial role in determining the political landscape of Nigerian states.