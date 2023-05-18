APC Halts Member Suspensions Amid Internal Strife, Reinstates Former Governor Goje

In a whirlwind of disciplinary turmoil involving top-tier party leaders, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the reigning All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a moratorium on party officials’ suspension or expulsion of its members.
This move contrasts with Article 21(B) of the APC Constitution, which confers original jurisdiction to executive committees at all levels to adjudicate and resolve complaints against any member or public official.
This decision emerged less than a day after the main rival, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), enacted a similar prohibition on its entities at every level from initiating disciplinary actions against its members without adherence to the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).
The PDP proclaimed that this decision was in pursuit of efforts to teach discipline and to expedite comprehensive reconciliation within its rank and file.
Felix Morka, APC Spokesperson, remarked that the NWC expressed “profound unease over the series of disciplinary actions sprouting from various state chapters, comprising suspension and expulsion of party members for alleged infractions, following the recently concluded national elections.”
He emphasized that the party views the discipline of its members gravely, viewing it as an essential tool for maintaining a robust, dynamic, and unified party across all levels.
“However, considering the crucial upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government, this is an inopportune moment for such actions, no matter how justified they may seem,” he added.
Thus, the APC has issued directives to hold all disciplinary actions in abeyance until the National Working Committee provides further instructions on the suitable review and processing of disciplinary matters.
Consequently, APC addressed media reports regarding the alleged expulsion of Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje, a former Governor of Gombe state, by the State Executive Committee of the Party.
The party has nullified the supposed expulsion, and the National Working Committee is reviewing all associated actions.
Therefore, Senator Goje continues to be a legitimate member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party.
The Edo state APC executives in Ward 10 Estako West Local government area had previously suspended the then National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on November 2, 2019.
This decision precipitated his subsequent ouster following weeks of legal battles and political negotiations.
Since then, ward executives have suspended numerous high-ranking APC members across various states, including NWC member Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa), Barnabas Gemade (Benue), Ken Nnamani (Enugu), and many more.
Editorial “Riding the Storm: APC’s Decision to Halt Suspensions a Necessity Amid Unprecedented Internal Turmoil”
The decision by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pause suspensions and expulsions within the party’s ranks is a significant, if not inevitable, step towards internal stability.
Moreover, with top-tier party officials falling victim to suspensions across states, the NWC’s action is necessary to alleviate the surging wave of internal dissent.
The party’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has recently employed a similar strategy to maintain internal harmony. Yet, these seemingly concurrent moves highlight a broader struggle: the fight for party discipline and unity amid escalating internal disagreements and disciplinary actions.
From the suspension of the then National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in 2019 to the recent purported expulsion of Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje, the APC has been embroiled in a series of controversies.
As these actions threaten party unity and potentially undermine the public’s trust in the APC, the move by the NWC to temporarily halt further disciplinary actions is both timely and necessary.
While some may argue that this recent move contradicts Article 21(B) of the APC Constitution, it’s important to note that exceptional circumstances call for exceptional measures.
The party’s constitutional jurisdiction must not be used as a tool for factional battles or personal vendettas. A unified front is crucial, significantly ahead of the upcoming leadership transition and the inauguration of a new government.
In light of these issues, the party should swiftly work towards resolving the existing disciplinary actions and establishing a transparent and fair mechanism for dealing with such matters in the future.
The APC must maintain a robust, vibrant, and cohesive party at all levels, ensuring that discipline is not wielded as a weapon but used to uphold party principles.
The APC’s directive that all disciplinary matters be put on hold until further notice is a step in the right direction.
The party has also committed to due process and fairness by reinstating Senator Goje.
This is the time for the party to unite, resolve internal disputes, and restore public confidence in its leadership.
Did you know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was established in February 2013.
- The APC is a political party in Nigeria formed by merging four parties.
- The APC won the presidential election in 2015, marking the first time an incumbent president lost a re-election bid in Nigeria.
- The APC holds the majority of governorship positions in Nigeria’s 36 states.
- As of 2021, the APC had approximately 15.6 million registered members.
