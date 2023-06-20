APC in Osun Vows to Penalise Members Involved in Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, under the leadership of Mr Tajudeen Lawal, has declared that party members who participated in anti-party activities during the recent governorship and general elections will face the consequences.
This statement was made during a welcome home event organised by the APC Reformation Forum in Ijesa Federal Constituency.
The event was held to honour Ijesa natives who served at the national and state assembly and in the cabinet of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.
The APC suffered a significant loss in the July 16, 2022, governorship election and all the national assembly seats to the PDP, mainly due to internal party disputes. Mr Lawal encouraged loyal party members to remain hopeful and committed to the party’s cause to regain power in 2026.
Mr Lawal dismissed the elders’ caucus’ suggestion that the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, should seek genuine forgiveness to rejoin the party. He emphasised that the party is intact in Osun under the leadership of Baba Bisi Akande and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.
The event’s awardees, including the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, and the immediate past state commissioner for works, Oluremi Omowaye, urged party members to foster unity and discipline within the party.
They believe these values are crucial for the party’s success in the 2026 elections.
Editorial:
The APC’s Stand on Anti-Party Activities: A Step Towards Discipline and Unity
The recent declaration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun to penalise members involved in anti-party activities is a bold step towards instilling discipline and unity within the party.
The party’s recent governorship and general elections loss, primarily attributed to internal disputes, has necessitated this move.
While it is true that politics is a game of numbers, it is equally important to maintain discipline and unity within a party. The APC’s decision to hold members accountable for their actions is a commendable move that other political parties should emulate. It sends a clear message that indiscipline and disloyalty will not be tolerated, regardless of the member’s status within the party.
However, penalising members involved in anti-party activities is just one part of the solution. The APC must also work towards resolving internal disputes and fostering unity among its members. This includes addressing grievances and promoting open and honest communication within the party.
In addition, the party should focus on strengthening its structures at the grassroots level.
This will help mobilise support during elections and ensure all members uphold the party’s values and principles.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in February 2013, merging four of Nigeria’s most prominent opposition parties.
- The APC is the ruling party in Nigeria, having won the presidential elections in 2015 and 2019.
- The party’s symbol is a broom, which signifies the party’s stand on cleanliness, transparency, and accountability.
- The APC has its roots in the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
- The APC’s motto is “Justice, Peace, and Unity.”
