APC Intervenes in Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa’s Ongoing Dispute

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is actively seeking to mediate the ongoing disagreement between Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. This move comes after Akeredolu’s return from medical treatment overseas.
Recent media reports highlighted that Aiyedatiwa received an impeachment notice from the state House of Assembly. However, Aiyedatiwa has not yet addressed these allegations.
In an exclusive interview, APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, mentioned that the party is considering internal mechanisms to address the situation. Ibrahim emphasized the party’s reluctance to discuss this sensitive issue publicly. He also refuted claims that certain individuals, viewing the governor as weak, have taken over his administration.
Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru, expressed that the Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee couldn’t ignore this state-level issue. In a recent development, the APC national chairman designated Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, to lead a nine-member committee.
This committee aims to mediate the rift between the Ondo governor and his deputy. This decision was announced in a statement by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu.
The ongoing rift between Governor Akeredolu and his deputy, Aiyedatiwa, is a reflection of deeper issues within our political landscape. It’s essential to understand that such disagreements if left unresolved, can hinder the progress of the state and negatively impact its residents.
The APC’s intervention is a commendable step. It showcases the party’s commitment to ensuring harmony and unity within its ranks. However, this intervention mustn’t be just a superficial attempt to quell media attention but a genuine effort to address the root causes of the disagreement.
For the sake of Ondo State’s progress and the well-being of its people, we urge both parties to approach this mediation with open minds. They should prioritize the state’s interests above personal differences. It’s also essential for the APC to ensure transparency in its mediation efforts, ensuring the public remains informed and trust is restored.
