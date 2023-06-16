APC Leaders Eye Ministerial Posts Amid Tinubu’s New Adviser Appointments

State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) eagerly await President Bola Tinubu’s directive to submit lists of ministerial nominees.
However, it has been gathered that while the party awaits the directive, influential figures, including former governors, ex-ministers, and other party chieftains, have begun jostling for ministerial appointments.
Amid this anticipation, President Tinubu has appointed eight special advisers, including a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, named Special Adviser on Security.
The APC Presidential Campaign Council’s former spokesman, Mr Dele Alake, now appointed Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, had previously stated that it would not take Tinubu more than 60 days to form his cabinet.
However, there are concerns that Tinubu will face a challenging time selecting his ministers, given the party’s loss in governorship and senatorial elections in states such as Zamfara, Plateau, Delta, and Kano.
Despite these concerns, there are indications that the APC bigwigs have begun jostling for appointments.
Editorial
The ongoing jostling for ministerial positions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) underscores the high stakes involved in political appointments.
While it’s natural for party members to aspire for such positions, the selection process must prioritise competence, integrity, and a demonstrated commitment to public service.
President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of eight special advisers is a positive step towards forming his cabinet. However, the broader process of selecting ministers will significantly test his leadership.
It’s an opportunity for him to demonstrate his commitment to meritocracy and good governance.
As we watch this process unfold, we must remember that ministerial appointments are not just about rewarding party loyalty but selecting individuals who can effectively serve the Nigerian people.
It’s a responsibility that should be taken seriously.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian constitution requires the President to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states.
- The Senate must confirm the ministerial nominees before they can assume office.
- The Federal Executive Council, which includes all the ministers, coordinates the government’s activities.
- The President has the power to assign, reshuffle, or dismiss ministers.
