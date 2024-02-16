APC Leadership Shares Blame for Buhari’s Failures, Claims Party Official

Salihu Lukman, a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State and current senator representing Edo North, to cease attributing Nigeria’s economic and forex challenges solely to the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Lukman argues that all APC leaders, including the current President, Bola Tinubu, share responsibility for the policies and actions that led to perceived failures under Buhari’s tenure.
Oshiomhole had previously criticized Buhari’s policies on a national television program, suggesting they inflicted hardship on Nigerians. This sentiment was echoed by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, who described Tinubu’s inherited situation as dire. However, Lukman, in a statement titled “APC and Question of Liability: Open Letter to APC Leaders,” contends that it is misleading and unfair for APC members to distance themselves from the outcomes of Buhari’s presidency, emphasizing the collective responsibility of the party’s leadership in these outcomes.
Lukman’s critique extends to the current administration, warning against repeating past mistakes by blindly supporting Tinubu’s decisions without critical evaluation. He questions the inability of APC leaders to influence Buhari’s governance positively and urges a proactive approach to prevent a similar trajectory under Tinubu’s leadership.
Editorial:
The candid reflections offered by Salihu Lukman on the collective responsibility of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership for the shortcomings of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency are a sobering reminder of the complexities of governance and party politics. Lukman’s appeal for introspection and accountability within the APC leadership underscores a crucial lesson: the success or failure of a government is not the sole responsibility of the individual at the top but a reflection of the collective will and action of the entire leadership.
This perspective challenges the often simplistic narrative of attributing policy failures to a single administration without acknowledging the broader context of party dynamics and leadership roles. It also raises important questions about the mechanisms of party governance and the extent to which party leaders can and should influence government policy and direction.
As Nigeria navigates the challenges and opportunities under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Lukman’s call for humility, critical evaluation, and a departure from the path of failure is timely. It serves as a cautionary tale for the APC and all political parties, highlighting the importance of constructive criticism, accountability, and the need for a leadership culture that prioritizes the nation’s welfare over party loyalty or individual success.
The dialogue initiated by Lukman’s open letter is a step towards fostering a more transparent and responsible political environment. It invites all stakeholders within the APC and the broader Nigerian political landscape to engage in a reflective and forward-looking discourse on governance. This ensures that past mistakes are not repeated but serve as lessons for a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Adams Oshiomhole, a key figure in Lukman’s critique, is a former labour leader who played a significant role in Nigeria’s labour movement before entering politics.
- The APC, Nigeria’s ruling party, was formed in 2013 by merging several opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency (2015-2023) was marked by efforts to combat corruption and terrorism alongside economic and national security challenges.
- Bola Tinubu, the current President, is a founding member of the APC and was instrumental in the party’s formation and subsequent rise to power.
- The concept of collective responsibility in governance emphasizes that decisions and policies are not solely the purview of the individual in office but reflect the collective input and influence of the party and its leadership.