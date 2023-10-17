Apc Levels Accusations At Court Of Appeal Panel In Lagos

On Monday, a chaotic scene unfolded at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal. The venue was set for the hearing of the State and National Assembly appeal cases from Imo State. The All Progressive Congress (APC) counsel, Echezona Etiaba, (SAN), presented two petitions. These petitions, allegedly penned by his clients, accused the three-member panel of being compromised.
The APC, in their letter, pointed fingers at Damian Dodo (SAN). They alleged that Dodo, who they claimed represented one of the appellants, acted as a conduit to influence the panel. This panel was led by Justice Danjuma Mohammed, the presiding Judge of the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal.
The other panel members were Justice Peter Affen from the Yola Division and Justice Asmau’u Musa Mainoma, a newly appointed justice to the Court of Appeal.
However, records show that Dodo never represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Labour Party in any of the pre-election cases or the main tribunal in Imo State. He also wasn’t a counsel for any parties at the tribunal or the Court of Appeal.
The justices, after vehemently denying the allegations, decided to recuse themselves from the Imo State appeals. They clarified that they only became aware of their panel assignments and cases just before the court sitting.
Lawyers present at the sitting expressed their displeasure at the turn of events. They criticised Etiaba for presenting such defamatory petitions, which led the panel to recuse themselves.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we believe in the sanctity of the judiciary and its role in upholding justice. The recent allegations against the Court of Appeal panel are grave and have far-reaching implications.
While every individual and entity has the right to voice concerns, it’s crucial to ensure that such claims are backed by concrete evidence. Baseless accusations not only tarnish the reputation of esteemed professionals but also undermine the public’s faith in the judicial system.
It’s essential for all stakeholders, including legal practitioners, to act responsibly. The judiciary, being a pillar of democracy, should be shielded from undue influences and unfounded allegations. We hope that thorough investigations will be conducted into the matter, ensuring that the truth prevails.
Did You Know?
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria, just below the Supreme Court.
- The Court of Appeal was established in 1976, replacing the Federal Court of Appeal.
- The primary role of the Court of Appeal is to review decisions of the High Court.
- The President of the Court of Appeal is the highest-ranking official in the court.
- Nigeria’s legal system is based on the English common law due to the country’s colonial history.