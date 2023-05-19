APC National Working Committee Overrides Gombe Chapter’s Expulsion of Sen. Goje

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the supposed expulsion of Senator Muhammad Goje by the party’s Gombe chapter.
Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in response to media reports about the issue.
Morka stated, “We’ve become aware of media reports concerning the purported expulsion of Senator Goje by our party’s Gombe executive committee. The party has therefore directed that the alleged expulsion and all associated actions should be set aside until further review and decision by the party’s NWC.”
He confirmed that pending further directives, Senator Goje remains a bona fide member of the APC’s Gombe chapter.
In another statement, Morka noted the NWC’s deep concern over the increasing disciplinary actions from its various state chapters. These actions include suspensions and expulsions of party members for alleged misconduct after the recent national elections.
Morka stated, “The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as it is a necessary mechanism for maintaining a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels. However, given the upcoming leadership transition and the inauguration of our new government, this is an unfavorable time for these actions, as valid as they may be.”
Consequently, Morka halted all disciplinary matters until further directives from the party’s NWC on effectively reviewing and handling disciplinary issues.
Recall that the Gombe chapter of the APC expelled Senator Goje in April over alleged anti-party activities.
Editorial “Revisiting Party Discipline: The APC’s Tug of War”
The APC National Working Committee’s recent decision to set aside the expulsion of Senator Goje by the Gombe state chapter highlights an ongoing challenge in Nigeria’s political parties – the tug of war between state chapters and national organs of the party.
Did you know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties. It was founded in February 2013 and has Muhammadu Buhari as its prominent member.
