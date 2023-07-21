APC NWC Challenges Governors, Advocates North Central Chair

Tensions are rising within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members are set to clash with APC governors.
This conflict arises from the governors’ plan to endorse former governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s new national chairman.
This move comes in the wake of the abrupt departures of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s national chairman and national secretary, respectively.
The party’s internal crisis led to the resignations of Adamu and Omisore, who faced accusations of authoritarianism and financial mismanagement from some NWC members.
However, within 48 hours of these events, the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the collective body of the party’s governors, convened in Abuja and reportedly agreed to support Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.
This decision has caused a divide among party leaders and NWC members, with some opposing the move to appoint the 73-year-old former Kano State governor as the party’s substantive chairman.
These NWC members argue that the position should be zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone, while Ganduje hails from the North-West Geopolitical zone.
Despite this opposition, a source close to Ganduje confirmed that he was considered the ideal candidate to reconcile aggrieved NWC members and party supporters at the last minute.
The source also revealed that Ganduje had been given the freedom to recommend a loyal member from his camp to fill his ministerial position.
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his Kwara State counterpart reportedly persuaded Ganduje to accept the assignment.
Following these developments, Ganduje visited President Bola Tinubu in the company of three APC governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
However, the APC National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has opposed Ganduje’s potential appointment, arguing that it would disrupt the party’s zoning arrangement.
Lukman warns that such a move would be highly insensitive and could lead to political suicide.
The unfolding drama within the APC’s leadership structure clearly indicates the party’s internal struggles. The abrupt resignations of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, followed by the proposed appointment of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, have stirred up a hornet’s nest within the party.
The Progressives Governors’ Forum’s decision to back Ganduje has been met with resistance from some NWC members, who argue that the chairmanship should be zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone.
While the governors’ bloc may see Ganduje as a unifying figure capable of reconciling aggrieved NWC members and party supporters, it’s essential to consider the broader implications of such a decision.
The APC’s zoning arrangement risks being disrupted, which has been a cornerstone of the party’s leadership structure. This could lead to further divisions within the party, undermining its unity and strength.
The APC must tread carefully in this delicate situation.
The party must uphold its zoning arrangement and ensure a fair distribution of leadership roles across all geopolitical zones.
This will maintain the party’s unity and foster a sense of belonging among all members, regardless of their geographical location.
