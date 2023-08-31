Apc Ousts 84 Members In Osun For Alleged Party Sabotage

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled 84 members. The decision comes after allegations of anti-party activities against the expelled individuals.
Sooko Lawal, the Osun APC Chairman, issued a statement confirming the expulsion. A disciplinary committee was set up to investigate the allegations.
The committee conducted an impartial review. The State Executive Committee then deliberated upon their findings.
The expulsion resulted from a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and committee recommendations.
The expelled members hail from various local government areas and LCDAs within the state.
Editorial
A Necessary Step or a Divisive Action?
The expulsion of 84 members from the APC in Osun State is a significant move that raises several questions. Was this necessary to maintain party discipline, or does it risk creating further divisions within the party?
The APC has always prided itself on its commitment to transparency and inclusivity.
However, this mass expulsion could be a deviation from those core values.
The party must ensure that the disciplinary actions are not perceived as a witch-hunt against certain factions. Transparency in the investigation process is crucial.
The APC should release the findings of the disciplinary committee to the public. This will uphold the party’s core values and restore faith among its members and the general public.
The party leadership should also consider the long-term implications of such a drastic measure. While it may serve as a deterrent to others, it could discourage active participation in party activities.
The APC must strike a delicate balance between maintaining discipline and fostering an inclusive environment.
Did You Know?
- Osun State was created from the old Oyo State on August 27, 1991.
- The APC was founded on February 6, 2013, and is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties.
- The term “anti-party activities” is not clearly defined in the APC’s constitution, leaving it open to interpretation.
- Osun State is known for the annual Osun-Osogbo festival, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- In the 2019 general elections, the APC won 19 states, while the PDP won 16.