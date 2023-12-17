APC Presidential Aspirants Unite to Support Tinubu, Form New Forum

Former presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have come together to form a support forum for President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges. This group includes notable figures such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Sani Yarima, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Nicolas Felix, and others. The forum, convened by Senator Yarima and Dr. Nicholas Felix, was announced in a statement issued in Abuja.
The aspirants have scheduled an end-of-year dinner at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja for Monday, where the forum will be officially inaugurated. This move follows the aftermath of the APC presidential primary election, where some aspirants initially hesitated to support Tinubu’s candidacy. However, they have now resolved to mobilize support for his administration, playing an advisory role to ensure its success.
The forum’s objectives include disseminating government policies and programs to the grassroots, engaging directly with the President for feedback, and leveraging international contacts to support the administration. The group also aims to serve as a rallying point for former presidential candidates and to facilitate quarterly meetings with the President.
In a significant development, members with presidential ambitions for 2027 have agreed to set aside their aspirations to support President Tinubu’s potential second term. The forum is committed to working harmoniously with presidential candidates from other political parties for the country’s development, emphasizing that the time for electioneering is over and the focus should now be on national progress.
The statement concluded by expressing gratitude to Nigerians and calling for patience, with the assurance that President Tinubu, relying on his experience, is working diligently to improve the country’s fortunes.
Editorial:
Forming a support forum by former APC presidential aspirants for President Bola Tinubu represents a significant shift in Nigerian politics, where individual ambitions and party rivalries often overshadow unity and collaboration. This initiative is a commendable step towards fostering a more cooperative political environment, essential for tackling Nigeria’s myriad challenges.
The decision of these aspirants to put aside their ambitions for the greater good of the nation is a testament to their commitment to Nigeria’s progress. It reflects a mature political approach, focusing on collective goals rather than individual gains. Such unity is crucial in Nigeria, where diverse socio-economic and political issues require concerted efforts and a unified approach.
The forum’s objectives to disseminate government policies, engage with the President, and leverage international contacts are strategic moves that can significantly contribute to the administration’s success. It shows a proactive approach to governance, where former aspirants are passive observers and active participants in shaping the nation’s future.
This development is a positive sign for Nigerian politics. It demonstrates a willingness among political leaders to collaborate for the common good, setting aside differences for national unity and progress. Such a spirit of cooperation and unity is essential for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and achieve its full potential.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the country’s two major contemporary political parties, alongside the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Bola Tinubu, a prominent Nigerian politician, has played a significant role in the country’s political landscape, particularly in the APC.
- The concept of political aspirants coming together to support a single candidate post-primary is relatively rare in Nigerian politics, where internal party rivalries often persist.
- The involvement of former presidential aspirants in advisory roles can bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the administration, potentially enhancing governance.
- Nigeria’s political scene is known for its dynamism, with a history of significant shifts in power and alliances among vital political figures.